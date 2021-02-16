Cannabis Franchisor Launches Monthly Educational Webinar Series Feb. 23

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Rd., the country's first national cannabis dispensary franchise model, is rolling out a new monthly educational webinar series that covers several topics surrounding successful and compliant cannabis dispensary operations. Hosted by industry experts from Unity Rd., the Navigator web series takes a deep dive into the complex cannabis industry featuring the team's wealth of real-world cannabis experience for prospective and current dispensary owners.

The first webinar is slated to take place on Tuesday, February 23 at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Co-hosted with Dispensary Permits, a national cannabis business consulting company, the webinar will cover the value of a franchise system in cannabis, highlighting what a franchise business model offers, the need for it in cannabis and questions to ask franchisors. The webinar is free to attend – click here to register.

Additional topics include all areas pertaining to dispensary operations, such as navigating the dispensary licensing process, banking in cannabis and managing cash flow, frequent compliance offenders and how to avoid them, developing the right product mix and building vender relations, creating an enticing in-store experience, and more.

"Whether you're already operating a dispensary or looking at stepping into the market, the Navigator Web Series is a must attend you won't want to miss," said Unity Rd.'s VP of Franchise Development Justin Livingston. "Our goal at Unity Rd. is to inspire confidence in the benefits of cannabis for all, and this series is another route [outside of the franchise opportunity] where we can help others learn from our experiences and the best practices we've developed over the past decade in the legal cannabis space."

The heavily regulated industry boasts attractive opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in breaking into the booming industry that's poised to reach $41 billion by 2025, but the obstacles that await them are undeniably challenging. Unity Rd. is able to mitigate the hurdles by offering franchise partners the knowledge, resources and ongoing support needed to compliantly and successfully operate a dispensary.

Currently, Unity Rd. has signed multiple agreements with more than 10 entrepreneurial groups across the country. Unity Rd. partners with industry newcomers, existing multi-unit franchisees who are looking to diversify their franchise portfolio as well as existing dispensary owners and operators. The total investment ranges from $1 million to $2.5 million, including a $100,000 franchise fee for a single unit or $250,000 for three units. Those interested in becoming a Unity Rd. franchise partner should have access to a minimum $1 million in liquid capital. Franchise partners may be owner-operators or passive owners with a designated, experienced manager running operations.

ABOUT UNITY RD.

Unity Rd. is bridging the two previously disconnected worlds of cannabis and franchising. The industry trailblazer is the first to bring the cannabis dispensary franchise model to the United States—with duality of prowess in both industries to back it up. Built up from a collective 200 years in the legal cannabis industry and franchising, the company helps eager operators enter the complex industry with ease. The marijuana franchise pioneer offers its partners the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to compliantly and successfully operate a dispensary. Launched in 2018, Unity Rd. has signed multiple agreements with more than 10 entrepreneurial groups across the country. Recently, it was named one of the top cannabis retail leaders in the nation by MJBizDaily magazine and one of the "Best Cannabis Companies to Work For" in both the dispensary and cultivation categories in Cannabis Business Times' elite 2020 list. The company is also the first cannabis business to earn a Franchise Times Dealmakers award. For more information, visit unityrd.com.

