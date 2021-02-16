Eat Beyond Adds Zoglo's Incredible Food to its Portfolio

Zoglo's Incredible Food has been a leader in the plant-based food industry for over 25 years, serving the North American, European and Australian Markets

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that it has completed an investment in Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. ("Zoglo's"), by joining its recent seed round. Zoglo's has plans to become publicly traded via reverse take over in the coming months. At the present time, Eat Beyond anticipates further increasing its interest in Zoglo's by participating in its next financing - the "go public" round.

Zoglo's has been a leading company offering kosher, plant-based products for over 25 years and is now ready to enter the mainstream market. It has a product selection of over 14 plant-based protein offerings including plant-based meat, appetizers and veggie products made with concentrated, non-gmo, plant-based proteins that are rich in vitamins c and a, iron, calcium, potassium and folic acid. Its products are high in fiber, omega 3 fatty acids, and antioxidants.

"We are excited to work with Zoglo's and support its expansion plans. Zoglo's has a deep understanding of its customer's demand for quality, nutrition and taste," said Patrick Morris, CEO of Eat Beyond. "The opportunity is massive for a brand with its impressive track record, and we anticipate that its planned launch in the foodservice business has tremendous potential for success."

Zoglo's products are currently available in leading retailers including Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys and Loblaws, earning Zoglo's a place amongst other leading plant-based brands such as Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods and The Very Good Butchers.

The foodservice industry also has growing demand for protein-rich veggie burgers, nuggets and meatless sausage products such as those that Zoglo's offers. Quick service restaurants are the biggest market for the pre-made veggie burgers in the United States and Canada and Zoglo's has plans to expand into this segment.

"We are very pleased to welcome Eat Beyond as an early shareholder of Zoglo's. They have a very well respected, highly knowledgeable management team and we look forward to working with them as we continue to grow Zoglo's to become a dominant player in our industry. We also look forward to maximizing the value of their and all of our stakeholders' investment in Zoglo's," commented Anthony Morello, CEO of Zoglo's.

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") ( CSE: EATS ) ( OTCPK: EATBF ) ( FSE: 988 ) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada and aims to provide retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

Find Eat Beyond on Social Media on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eat-beyond-adds-zoglos-incredible-food-to-its-portfolio-301228946.html

SOURCE Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.