Pure Extends Market Leadership with new Purity Software and Third Generation Capacity Optimized Flash Platform, Unifying File Support and Ransomware Protection across FlashBlade and FlashArray

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced enhancements to its unified storage portfolio, extending its enterprise storage market leadership by expanding into new markets and verticals. The updates to the flagship Purity software for FlashBlade and FlashArray accelerate Windows applications, deliver ransomware protection across file, block and native cloud-based apps, and make hybrid storage for both departmental and data center workloads obsolete with a third generation FlashArray//C all-QLC platform.

The latest updates, delivered through Pure's Evergreen subscription model, further the company's vision for a Modern Data Experience™. The key enhancements are:

Comprehensive File Portfolio Redefines Performance and Simplicity Across Ever-Broadening Use Cases

Today's news extends FlashBlade's industry leadership with new native SMB support. This provides simplicity and multi-dimensional performance for very high throughput and IOPS with low latency to support multiple workloads simultaneously, files of any size, and sequential or random I/O access. Customers can accelerate Windows applications with a rich set of existing data services, including Replication, File System Rollback, and SafeMode ™ Snapshots for rapid ransomware recovery. Validated solutions include healthcare PACS applications and SQL Server Backup at speeds higher than 1TB/min for SQL farms that demand fast backup and recovery.

FlashArray's scale-up architecture balances performance and capacity, delivering operational file services for VDI, file server consolidation, user home directories, and file sharing. File capabilities in FlashArray enhance the value of inherent features such as deduplication and compression.

Comprehensive Ransomware Protection and Security across File, Block, and Cloud-Based Apps

FlashBlade and FlashArray are now both strengthened by SafeMode snapshots, delivering a complete portfolio of protection tools to ensure data is always safe and recoverable in seconds. Immutable snapshots and Policy-based Retention protect companies against the risk of lost revenues, ransom payments, and brand damage associated with ransomware attacks.

FlashBlade, the industry-defining Unified Fast File and Object (UFFO) platform, provides enhanced object security with S3 simple user policies, enabling access control at the user level. Granular, user-level performance monitoring meets a critical requirement for real-time visibility into the most active users and unified APIs/SDK improves the automation experience across FlashBlade, FlashArray, and Pure1® with unified REST APIs and Python SDK.

Improved Disaster Recovery with ActiveCluster over Fibre Channel: ActiveCluster™ delivers stretch clustering solutions for critical applications over any fabric. ActiveCluster is integrated with Pure1 Cloud Mediator, which removes the need to manage a cumbersome third-site witness and enables a third recovery site to be added anywhere in the world.

Breakthrough Tier 1 Application Performance: As the first to market with NVMe over Fabrics, Pure continues to accelerate its market leadership as it delivers an all-NVMe architecture for Flash, Direct Memory Modules, replication, and now support for both NVMe over Fibre Channel and Ethernet. Support for NVMe can reduce application latency by up to 50% by reducing latencies to hundreds of microseconds.

Third-Generation of FlashArray//C Makes Hybrid Storage Obsolete: The new releases of FlashArray//C40 and FlashArray//C60 demonstrate Pure's rapid pace of innovation and extend a flash leadership story that is still unmatched in the industry. While other vendors struggle to bring QLC to market, FlashArray//C can now replace legacy disks in deployments of all sizes, ranging from departmental to data center consolidation.

"Pure is named a leader in the recent Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays and positioned highest and farthest in both vectors because we are chipping away at the complexity baked into legacy storage that is simply not designed for the digital age. Our vision for a Modern Data Experience empowers organizations to innovate by providing a dynamic, cloud-based storage experience that is flexible, on-demand, and delivered as code." -- Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer, Pure Storage

Long-Standing Pure Portfolio Customer: Royal Bank of Canada

"Pure is always one step ahead of the market and the latest updates to the Purity software across FlashBlade and FlashArray show that we've made the right choice for our business. With Pure, we have been able to achieve 100% uptime in our environment, which is critical to our banking operations." -- Antonio Puccio, Director of SAN Storage, Royal Bank of Canada

Only Pure's subscription services come ready with all-inclusive licensing, allowing customers to adopt new innovations without disruption, downtime, or the requirement to re-buy capacity. As part of the Evergreen Storage subscription model, these new features require no additional licenses or support costs and ensure zero added complexity.

Today Pure also announced file replication capabilities on FlashArray with Komprise.

Availability:

The new features in Purity for FlashArray are available immediately and in Q1 for Purity for FlashBlade.

