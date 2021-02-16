>
Gaining Exposure to Crypto and DeFi Market Potential: Online Blockchain Investor Webinar

February 16, 2021 | About: LSE:OBC +15.66% FRA:RCQ +0% STU:RCQ +10.45%

PR Newswire

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2021

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Blockchain PLC is pleased to announce it will be hosting an investor webinar via its broker, Monecor UK Ltd on Tuesday 23rd February 2021 at 17:00.

The UK's leading listed blockchain research and development company, Online Blockchain (LSE: OBC) is focused on innovation in cryptocurrency and decentralised ecosystems including decentralised finance (DeFi).

Following the company's recent fundraising, Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain, will be signposting the next steps for the company, explaining how investors can gain exposure to the crypto, blockchain and DeFi markets (minus the volatility) and will be taking questions.

Clem, who is also the co-founder of global stocks, shares and cryptocurrency data website operator ADVFN Plc, has been involved in the technology industry for over 36 years. He is a senior contributor for Forbes and is the author of several books including Amazon best seller Trading Cryptocurrencies: A Beginner's Guide: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin.

Investors can register to attend the free event on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM GMT using the following link:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8513506852273464334

For further details, please contact:
Francesca De Franco
+44 (0)794 125 3135
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaining-exposure-to-crypto-and-defi-market-potential-online-blockchain-investor-webinar-301229004.html

SOURCE Online Blockchain PLC


