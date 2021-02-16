Louvre Hotels Group chooses Sabre's hospitality solutions to boost its strategic distribution transformation and support its development

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, today announced a strategic long-term technology partnership with Louvre Hotels Group, Europe's second-largest enterprise hotel group counting almost 1,600 hotels across 54 countries and a subsidiary of Jin Jiang International.

With this new agreement, Louvre Hotels Group will benefit from SynXis Central Reservations and its industry-leading reach with connections to almost 900,000 travel agents and nearly 700 online channels across the globe, including hundreds of online travel agencies (OTAs) and metasearch engines. Louvre Hotels Group will be able to pursue its ambitious plans to expand its hotel portfolio footprint and global distribution reach while benefiting from improved operational efficiencies.

"This partnership with Sabre is a priority to sustain our ambitions, especially in this global context. We constantly develop our network across the world with our brands from 1 star to 5 stars. Therefore, we want to deploy innovative distribution strategies with robust technology solutions, to provide cutting edge solutions to our investors and franchises while ensuring technical and operational efficiency for our hotels," said Pierre-Frédéric Roulot, CEO at Louvre Hotels Group. "For us, Sabre Hospitality Solutions is offering the best combination of innovation, platform, security, scale and service."

In addition to increased distribution and reach, Louvre Hotels Group will have the ability to create differentiated capabilities with seamless integration of Louvre's suite of customized applications and other third-party systems via an extensive API library.

"In today's evolving travel and hospitality industry, it is critical that hoteliers have a unified, highly-flexible technology platform that allows them to drive commercial performance, enable operational excellence, and do this on a reliable platform that just works," said Scott Wilson, president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions. "Sabre's industry-leading solutions will extend Louvre Hotels Group's distribution reach with speed of innovation, performance, and stability inherent in an industry leading platform while providing the ability to create highly differentiated experiences for both its brands and its guests."

As Europe's second largest hotel groups, Louvre Hotels Group's technology must be flexible and adaptable to an ever-changing technology landscape. With a growing and diverse portfolio of hotels including 11 brands ranging from 1 to 5 stars and the need to cater to various value propositions, Louvre Hotels Group must achieve strong performance and a high rate of innovation to pursue its transformation.

SynXis Central Reservation provides an extensive suite of capabilities that enables hoteliers to achieve deep engagement with their guests. SynXis Booking Engine offers a full suite of digital services to increase consumer engagement and conversion. SynXis Intelligent Retailing allows hoteliers to rapidly create new products, services, merchandise, and experiences and effectively retail them through all channels by tailoring offers to the guest using artificial intelligence. Channel Connect further simplifies and automates distribution, maximizing exposure to local, regional and global markets while SynXis Voice Agent offers advanced tools to deliver a personalized experience through guest recognition, facilitating the creation of tailored packages and providing further opportunities for increased revenue per transaction.

About Louvre Hotels Group

Louvre Hotels Group is a major player in the global hospitality industry, with a portfolio that now includes almost 1,600 hotels in 54 countries. It has a full hotel offering, spanning 1 star to 5 stars, with the Louvre Hotels Group's historic brands (Royal Tulip, Golden Tulip, Campanile, Tulip Residences, Kyriad, Kyriad Direct, Tulip Inn, and Première Classe), the 5 brands of the Sarovar network in India, the French Group Hôtels & Préférence and the brand TemptingPlaces, and Chinese brand Metropolo. The group also has a distribution agreement with the Barrière Group. Louvre Hotels Group is a subsidiary of Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., the 2nd hospitality group in the world."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology Company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The Company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

