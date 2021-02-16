CNO Financial Group Named a 2021 Training Top 100 Winner

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group was named as a 2021 Training Top 100 Winner. This marks the tenth consecutive year CNO or one of its family of insurance brands has been recognized as one of the world's best training companies.

CNO earned a spot on the Training Top 100 rankings based on several factors, such as total training budget, scope of training programs provided, training linked to business and business unit goals.

"This past year was full of challenges, yet we responded and mobilized teams to quickly adapt in a changing environment," said Brian Wilson, vice president, enterprise field recruiting and development for CNO. "We pivoted in a global pandemic and provided the tools and resources for our agents to succeed, introducing digital applications and training our field force how to consult virtually.

"The award is a reflection of not only our ongoing commitment to training and development to our associates, but also their ability to adapt and deliver through challenging times."

As part of an editorial refresh, the Training Top 125 Award was recently rebranded to the Training Top 100 Award. Training magazine ranks companies' excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs.

More information about the training efforts of all 100 winners will appear in the March 2021 issue and online at www.trainingmag.com.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and more than $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

