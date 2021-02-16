Laird Superfood Announces Partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard

SISTERS, Ore., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Superfood (NYSE American: LSF), creator of assorted superfood products, today announced a new three-year partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard to be their official and globally exclusive functional coffee and coffee creamer sponsor. The partnership will help nourish the U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes on their road to gold with functional, plant-based ingredients. Laird Superfood products help elevate and support the athletes' daily ritual with fueling ingredients. Each product is carefully selected to create the best possible experience by giving each routine a serious upgrade. Laird Superfood is defining the next wave of coffee by increasing the benefits of America's most popular beverage with their new functional blends that are revolutionizing the way people consume their favorite drink.

"We are proud to support the U.S. Ski & Snowboard community and feel that this partnership aligns with our mission of providing real, plant-based products to support people looking to perform their best, whether on the slopes, in the office, or at home," said Paul Hodge, CEO of Laird Superfood. "We are excited to help fuel the daily ritual of such dynamic, high performing athletes competing as members of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard teams."

As the exclusive coffee creamer, hot chocolate, functional mushroom, and ground, whole bean, and functional coffee sponsor, Laird Superfood can fuel an athlete's day from sunrise to sunset. Start off the day with a cup of Laird Superfood's functional Boost Coffee blend, which delivers 15% of one's daily value of Vitamin D (when brewed according to directions), made with functional mushroom extracts and botanicals. Mix in the brand's signature Superfood Creamers , a blend of sustainably sourced plant-based ingredients that includes Aquamin™, and you have a remarkably delicious and nourishing cup of coffee. Finish off the day with a cup of Laird Superfood's Hot Chocolate , thoughtfully created to include real ingredients like organic cacao powder, organic cinnamon powder, and coconut milk powder along with extracts of three of nature's nourishing mushrooms.

"Laird Superfood shares our commitment to fueling our athletes with real, quality nutrition," said Michael O'Conor, Chief Revenue Officer at U.S. Ski & Snowboard. "Their products are designed to enable people to perform at their highest level, which aligns with our mission of supporting ski and snowboard athletes in their pursuit of excellence on the slopes. We are thrilled to partner with Laird Superfoods for the next three years."

"We're honored and humbled to support the U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes in their quest to perform at their peak by offering better-for-you ingredients in everyday beverages," said Laird Hamilton, co-founder of Laird Superfood. "The stress they put themselves under day in and day out, whether training or competing, demands the world's best functional nutrition and we look forward to providing that for them in the coffee and coffee creamers category. The partnership that we are building with these dedicated athletes has inspired our Laird Superfood team."

Laird Superfood will be providing the U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes with functional, superfood products that support overall wellbeing, starting with the 2020-21 competition season that is currently underway. The brand will also host activations at select events throughout the season including the upcoming Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships set to take place at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colo. this March. Fans can cheer on and watch the 2020-21 competition season from home, broadcast and streaming listings will be available throughout the season at USSkiandSnowboard.org .

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. Known for its highly popular coffee creamers, hydration products, supplements, roasted and instant coffees, teas, hot chocolate, and harvest snacks, the Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

About U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2021, competing in seven teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, nordic combined, and ski jumping. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers, and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, future marketing partnerships, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "will", "shall", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in the business of the Company, its customers and its partners, as those discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC by the Company, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's periodic reports. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements

