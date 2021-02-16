LTD Broadband Taps Aviat Networks for Key Role in Rural Broadband Network Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that LTD Broadband, an internet service provider (ISP) and top recipient in the US government's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction with a total of $1.3 billion in funding, will deploy Aviat's WTM 4000 microwave and multi-band platform systems in its network middle mile and for fiber redundancy. The company has already deployed these Aviat systems in its current network, which delivers high-speed connectivity to commercial and residential subscribers in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas, with other states in planning as part of the company's RDOF expansion.

"Our experience with Aviat has been exceptional," said Corey Hauer, Chief Executive Officer, LTD Broadband. "The company's WTM systems deliver the multi-gigabit fixed wireless performance we need, and Aviat Design enables solid link planning with no surprises. We are able to order the systems from the Aviat Store and take delivery within a couple of weeks, something no other radio manufacturer can offer us, accelerating our time to market. These capabilities will become even more critical as we roll out our RDOF plans."

The Aviat Store is the industry's only e-commerce platform to service rural broadband customers and enables LTD Broadband to purchase Aviat products they need, when they need them, taking advantage of faster lead times, order-on-demand capabilities, and product deliveries direct to the market, all while minimizing purchasing overhead and eliminating stocking and other expenses.

"LTD Broadband has stepped up to deliver internet access to tens of thousands of the underserved and unconnected in rural areas throughout the US," said Peter Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aviat Networks. "While the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) $20B Rural Digital Opportunity Fund represents a substantial business opportunity for both Aviat and LTD Broadband, the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded all of us how important internet connectivity is to business, education and family life. We are honored to be a key part of LTD Broadband's RDOF expansion."

Aviat radios lead the industry in system gain and are the industry's first to provide multi-band functionality (microwave and millimeter wave) in a single box operating over a single antenna, significantly lowering customers Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) as compared to alternative solutions that require multiple radio units.

About LTD Broadband

LTD Broadband was founded in 2011 with the goal of bringing reliable, affordable broadband to rural areas. The company has since expanded its service, with over 2100 tower sites in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas, covering over 50,000 square miles. www.ltdbroadband.com

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Gary Croke, Aviat Networks, Inc., [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact: Keith Fanneron, Aviat Networks, Inc., [email protected]

Media Contact: Corey Hauer, LTD Broadband, [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ltd-broadband-taps-aviat-networks-for-key-role-in-rural-broadband-network-expansion-301227491.html

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.