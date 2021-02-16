Stockfish to Represent Weyerhaeuser at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Devin Stockfish, president and chief executive officer of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), will represent the company at two upcoming investor conferences. Both conferences are taking place virtually.

Stockfish is scheduled to present at the RBC Capital Markets Global 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Conference on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 11:45 a.m. Eastern time, and then at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 10:50 a.m. Eastern time.

The webcast links and presentation materials for both conferences can be accessed at http://investor.weyerhaeuser.com/.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

