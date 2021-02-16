HSN Launches Discovery Days With Deals Up To 30% Off

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading video commerce retailer HSN launches first ever Discovery Days, a 10 day-long event across all platforms, including on-air and digital, offering both national and private label brands at up to 30% off. Kicking off on February 19th, 2021 Discovery Days will spotlight fresh finds and real deals for the home, wardrobe, family and friends and plus much more! Throughout the duration of the event, customers can shop with their favorite hosts during dedicated Discovery Days programming, take advantage of free shipping and handling on February 20th, engage socially by joining a host Q&A on Facebook or shop HSN.com for digital-only deals.

A destination for top national brands such as Dyson, Nutribullet and Samsung, HSN is also home to dozens of private label brands many of which are developed by well-known personalities including Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone and Entrepreneur & Television host, Giuilana Rancic among others. Discovery Days will feature the following deals from these customer-favorite brands:

"We're excited to introduce HSN's Discovery Days as an opportunity for us to re-familiarize our existing customer with our impressive portfolio of national and private label brands, as well as welcome new customers to our amazing community," stated Mary Campbell, Chief Merchandising Officer, Qurate Retail Group, and Chief Commerce Officer, QVC US. "The past year has emphasized the fact that shopping habits and customer's needs are constantly evolving in tandem with external factors; we're confident that Discovery Days will help customers find exactly what they need, while discovering a few new brands and products along the way."

The event will also feature the introduction of, 'Shades of Beautiful,' a bi-monthly two-hour show focusing on inclusive beauty brands. The inaugural show, hosted by Marlo Smith, will be composed of customer-favorite brands Mented, Carol's Daughter and Kazmaleje, alongside several new brand launches including Buttah and Urban Skin Rx. Select items from 'Shades of Beautiful' will be featured in the event, including the Mented Highlighter Quad Palette Duo (#746-355) for $29.00 (HSN Price: $50.00)!New HSN customers will be thrilled to discover additional ways to shop with ease and save on top products including:

Flex Pay : get what you want now and pay it off in easy installments—interest free! There are no extra charges. And no hidden fees. Just choose the FlexPay option at checkout, and we'll divide your purchase into as many as five equal monthly payments.

: get what you want now and pay it off in easy installments—interest free! There are no extra charges. And no hidden fees. Just choose the FlexPay option at checkout, and we'll divide your purchase into as many as five equal monthly payments. HSN Credit Card : Get all the best perks: Extra Flex, VIP Savings Events, VIP Financing and more! Sign-up today and get $10 off a single item.

: Get all the best perks: Extra Flex, VIP Savings Events, VIP Financing and more! Sign-up today and get off a single item. Auto-Ship : Never run out of what you love! Get automatic refills on select products. Auto-Ship lets you set up regular deliveries every 30, 60, 90 or 120 days—or you can create a customized a schedule that works for you. (Some items have preset delivery dates that can't be adjusted.)

: Never run out of what you love! Get automatic refills on select products. Auto-Ship lets you set up regular deliveries every 30, 60, 90 or 120 days—or you can create a customized a schedule that works for you. (Some items have preset delivery dates that can't be adjusted.) New HSN customers can utilize coupon code HELLO10 to receive $10 off their purchase of $20 or more on HSN.com. Exclusions apply. Coupon Expires on 12/31/2021 at 11:59 PM ET .

For more information about exclusive brands, new launches, and pricing during Discovery Days can be found online at www.HSN.com.

About HSN®

HSN delivers the thrill of discovery through inspiring her passions. HSN is a leading interactive and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names to its customers. HSN incorporates entertainment, personalities, and industry experts to provide an entirely unique shopping experience. At HSN, customers find exceptional selections in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics. HSN engages customers on two broadcast networks reaching approximately 92 million homes, and on a website, mobile apps, and social pages. HSN was founded over 40 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com, follow @HSN on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter , or follow HSN on Pinterest , YouTube , or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB) includes QVC®, HSN, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being a world leader in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top 10 ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com , follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hsn-launches-discovery-days-with-deals-up-to-30-off-301228881.html

SOURCE HSN