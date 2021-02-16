The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) EVP, Global Human Resources Denise Stump Sold $589,992 of Shares

EVP, Global Human Resources of The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Denise Stump (insider trades) sold 2,418 shares of SMG on 02/12/2021 at an average price of $244 a share. The total sale was $589,992.

The Scotts Miracle Gro Co is operative in the agricultural industry. It manufactures and sells dry, granular slow-release lawn fertilizers, combination lawn fertilizer and control products. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co has a market cap of $13.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $242.460000 with a P/E ratio of 28.45 and P/S ratio of 3.06. The dividend yield of The Scotts Miracle Gro Co stocks is 0.99%. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of SMG stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $234.41. The price of the stock has increased by 3.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and CCO James D King sold 1,546 shares of SMG stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $239. The price of the stock has increased by 1.45% since.

President and COO Michael C Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of SMG stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $237.87. The price of the stock has increased by 1.93% since.

EVP, GC and Secretary Ivan C Smith sold 2,411 shares of SMG stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $234.41. The price of the stock has increased by 3.43% since.

Director, 10% Owner Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of SMG stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $234.41. The price of the stock has increased by 3.43% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SMG, click here