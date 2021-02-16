Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ET

Investment company Financial Advocates Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advocates Investment Management. As of 2020Q4, Financial Advocates Investment Management owns 641 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPIP, XLRE, DIS, T, JKK, ITB, DOCU, SPTL, FEMS, MOAT, CBND, IVOL, QCOM, MRNA, FSLY, LIT, FISV, IWC, VT, DHT, GRWG, AGGY, SOXX, EMQQ, FMHI, KHC, LMND, FNDE, IAGG, VPL, NVAX, CHGG, FUMB, HYS, IDU, QCLN, RWJ, USRT, PDD, IBUY, PNQI, SIZE, ALGN, OKE, TSM, Z, DDOG, QS, ABNB, HEZU, SCZ, XBI, XME, AMAT, CCEP, CL, GLW, EXC, LHX, KR, LRCX, TGTX, MET, MCHP, MS, NWN, PRU, PWR, TOT, VLO, BUD, FUBO, ZTS, GWPH, NRZ, PFSI, BLUE, CYBR, CWH, CRSP, ROKU, UPWK, FUTU, DOW, BIPC, PLTR, ACIM, CWB, DES, FIVG, INDY, IUSB, JKI, MBB, MDYG, NOBL, PCEF, PTH, SDOG, SMH, SUB, TAN, URA, TAP, TXT, MAXR, FATE, NAVI, UA, MBIO, AQST, RIG, SNCR, GCI, CKPT,

XLY, XLI, IVW, AAPL, VBK, RWR, AMZN, EFA, MTUM, FDN, SLV, BIV, XLV, DGRO, SLY, XHE, NKE, HYLS, XLF, EFAV, FIXD, MXI, VCR, MSFT, NVDA, PYPL, GDX, SPAB, VLUE, O, EDV, FTSM, BSV, GSY, IHI, EWJ, IJT, ITA, VUG, LMBS, RDVY, TIP, IVZ, CVX, FDX, HD, JNJ, WMT, TSLA, BNDX, FAN, FTCS, JPST, SPLG, XLC, XLE, KEY, PG, VZ, WABC, CIBR, ICLN, IJK, QQQ, ADBE, CAT, PCAR, JD, BLOK, EMB, FBT, IGV, IJJ, IWM, QUAL, SCHD, SLYG, SPTM, USMV, VBR, VEA, VOT, VTEB, VTV, XLB, MMM, BRK.B, BA, BMY, GIS, PEP, RDS.A, UPS, V, BABA, AOM, AOR, FVD, IEFA, IJS, IUSG, SCHV, VOO, ALK, CDNS, COST, GE, GOOGL, MDT, NFLX, CRM, UNP, AGNC, IIPR, AOA, AOK, BOND, FTSL, IEMG, IWO, IWP, IWS, SCHM, SPLV, SPYG, USHY, VHT, VMBS, VOE, ABT, ACN, AMD, BAC, CVS, CSCO, CLX, COP, DE, NEE, F, GILD, ITW, INTC, JPM, MCD, PH, PFE, PLUG, LIN, LUV, TGT, UNH, WY, MA, MELI, APPS, LPLA, FB, ABBV, GOOG, TTD, RDFN, CRWD, DKNG, ARKG, BLV, DTN, FMB, GSLC, IUSV, IXN, IYG, IYW, LGLV, MUB, SCHA, SCHB, SCHP, SDY, SHM, SHY, SPEM, SPMD, VCIT, VCLT, VGT, VIG, VNLA, VONV, VV, XLU, XMMO, ASML, MO, AMT, AMP, AMGN, TFC, BLK, CCL, CHD, C, KO, STZ, DHR, D, DUK, LLY, EMR, EPD, FCX, GEL, KMB, MDLZ, LOW, MAR, MRK, MU, ORLY, ORCL, PZZA, PENN, RCL, SO, TXN, TMO, THO, TSCO, USB, VFC, VTR, WM, WFC, ET, VKI, CEF, CHY, NZF, HYT, MAV, BX, VMW, PM, AVGO, SAND, NOW, MBII, ETSY, TDOC, ARLO, UBER, FSKR, BKLN, CMF, DBA, DVY, EBND, FTA, IJR, IWR, OEF, PWB, ROBO, SCHG, SGOL, SH, SPSB, Reduced Positions: SCHO, VGSH, XLP, UNG, IVV, VTI, XLK, LQD, GOVT, GBIL, BND, VEU, XAR, EWY, IGSB, ESGU, PTLC, XSLV, EEM, TOTL, AOD, ITOT, AGG, EFG, SHYG, ANGL, IEF, SCHF, IGIB, HYG, IAU, VNQ, VWO, IEP, RMT, RVT, ACWV, BIL, IWF, PFF, XOM, NOC, BCX, AKTS, ZM, ARKK, FNDF, FPX, HDV, IBB, IEI, IWV, PKW, VNQI, VYM, XMLV, CB, AMRN, BP, IBM, ICE, SAP, RGR, SYY, WEX, VKQ, VMO, RQI, NMZ, EFR, EOD, AWP, BIP, SPLK, PSX, TSLX, SHOP, TWLO, DLN, DON, FDM, FLOT, FTC, FXN, FXZ, HYD, IWD, IWY, IXUS, KXI, PID, PRFZ, SCHE, SCHX, SPTS, TLT, VONG, XSD, XT, APD, AB, AEP, NLY, CI, CMCSA, CCI, EIX, ENB, GS, MKC, SPGI, MPW, NVS, RSG, SWKS, SYK, TJX, WEN, XLNX, NUV, VGM, JPS, ETG, IGR, CSQ, DAL, G, REI, KDP, KKR, GMED, EFF, FSK, SQ, APPN, SAIL, IQ, ZUO, GH, SWAV, CARR, OTIS, ARKW, DIA, DUSA, EEMV, EWL, FDL, FDT, FEX, FV, FXD, GMF, IGF, IGM, JNK, MCHI, MDIV, MDY, MGC, MGK, NEAR, PCY, PEY, PRF, REGL, SLYV, SPIB, SRLN, TDIV, VCSH, VDC, VOOG, VXUS,

SCHO, VGSH, XLP, UNG, IVV, VTI, XLK, LQD, GOVT, GBIL, BND, VEU, XAR, EWY, IGSB, ESGU, PTLC, XSLV, EEM, TOTL, AOD, ITOT, AGG, EFG, SHYG, ANGL, IEF, SCHF, IGIB, HYG, IAU, VNQ, VWO, IEP, RMT, RVT, ACWV, BIL, IWF, PFF, XOM, NOC, BCX, AKTS, ZM, ARKK, FNDF, FPX, HDV, IBB, IEI, IWV, PKW, VNQI, VYM, XMLV, CB, AMRN, BP, IBM, ICE, SAP, RGR, SYY, WEX, VKQ, VMO, RQI, NMZ, EFR, EOD, AWP, BIP, SPLK, PSX, TSLX, SHOP, TWLO, DLN, DON, FDM, FLOT, FTC, FXN, FXZ, HYD, IWD, IWY, IXUS, KXI, PID, PRFZ, SCHE, SCHX, SPTS, TLT, VONG, XSD, XT, APD, AB, AEP, NLY, CI, CMCSA, CCI, EIX, ENB, GS, MKC, SPGI, MPW, NVS, RSG, SWKS, SYK, TJX, WEN, XLNX, NUV, VGM, JPS, ETG, IGR, CSQ, DAL, G, REI, KDP, KKR, GMED, EFF, FSK, SQ, APPN, SAIL, IQ, ZUO, GH, SWAV, CARR, OTIS, ARKW, DIA, DUSA, EEMV, EWL, FDL, FDT, FEX, FV, FXD, GMF, IGF, IGM, JNK, MCHI, MDIV, MDY, MGC, MGK, NEAR, PCY, PEY, PRF, REGL, SLYV, SPIB, SRLN, TDIV, VCSH, VDC, VOOG, VXUS, Sold Out: SPY, SCHZ, ESGE, SHV, LULU, DXCM, SPHD, EDIT, WFCPL.PFD, QVAL, PGX, JKE, ALB, HTD, SOR, XEL, ILMN, FDS, ED, TCPC, BDJ, BGR, NGL, WTRH, MNKD,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 467,171 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.96% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 85,890 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 709,121 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 138,770 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73% BTC iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 1,051,671 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.03%

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.37 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $30.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 643,946 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 278,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $185.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 40,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 198,256 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.05 and $314, with an estimated average price of $272.36. The stock is now traded at around $342.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $62.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 63,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 1297.62%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $170.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 110,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 706.76%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $90.356300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 151,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 225.59%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.215900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 181,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 467.45%. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $299.048800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 31,709 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF by 2840.89%. The purchase prices were between $75.22 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $83.71. The stock is now traded at around $91.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 165,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3273.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92.

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08.

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.37.

Financial Advocates Investment Management sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $27.07 and $84.35, with an estimated average price of $41.28.

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 87.71%. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.358200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.33%. Financial Advocates Investment Management still held 40,205 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 64.9%. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Financial Advocates Investment Management still held 104,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced to a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 54.69%. The sale prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Financial Advocates Investment Management still held 89,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced to a holding in United States Natural Gas Fund by 97.35%. The sale prices were between $8.48 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $10.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Financial Advocates Investment Management still held 12,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.86%. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $394.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Financial Advocates Investment Management still held 20,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 37.03%. The sale prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $133.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Financial Advocates Investment Management still held 32,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.