CCLA Investment Management Ltd Buys TransUnion, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Bank of America Corp, Sells Nasdaq Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Coca-Cola Co

Investment company CCLA Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys TransUnion, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Bank of America Corp, Yum China Holdings Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells Nasdaq Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Coca-Cola Co, Pfizer Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CCLA Investment Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, CCLA Investment Management Ltd owns 69 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TRU, ICE, BAC, YUMC, MMC, MAS, AWK, AMT, USB, HD,

TRU, ICE, BAC, YUMC, MMC, MAS, AWK, AMT, USB, HD, Added Positions: BX, HUM, TXN, JPM, SYK, ROP, FIS, SPGI, DIS, CME, AVGO, ROK, IEX, AME, SBUX, CSCO, MRK, ADP,

BX, HUM, TXN, JPM, SYK, ROP, FIS, SPGI, DIS, CME, AVGO, ROK, IEX, AME, SBUX, CSCO, MRK, ADP, Reduced Positions: KO, PFE, ATVI, VZ, EA, PYPL, DHR, NOW, NKE, PEP, PLD, TMO, UNH, AMZN, A, XYL,

KO, PFE, ATVI, VZ, EA, PYPL, DHR, NOW, NKE, PEP, PLD, TMO, UNH, AMZN, A, XYL, Sold Out: NDAQ, CL,

For the details of CCLA Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ccla+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 662,877 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 82,482 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 43,286 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 252,639 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 472,727 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $79.15 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $91.63. The stock is now traded at around $88.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 893,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.77 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $103.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 712,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 2,608,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.22 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $56.21. The stock is now traded at around $64.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 12,564,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $113.61. The stock is now traded at around $114.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 481,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $58.07, with an estimated average price of $55.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 981,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 88.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.31. The stock is now traded at around $70.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,522,723 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Humana Inc by 99.22%. The purchase prices were between $388.23 and $452.01, with an estimated average price of $415.78. The stock is now traded at around $375.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 163,933 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 55.44%. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.65. The stock is now traded at around $180.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 484,267 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 31.66%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 838,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $226.79. The stock is now traded at around $245.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 397,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $410.96. The stock is now traded at around $388.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 171,922 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $120.99 and $133.21, with an estimated average price of $127.05.

CCLA Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.78.