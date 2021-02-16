>
Aquamarine Capital Management, LLC Buys Micron Technology Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: MU -0.05%

New York, NY, based Investment company Aquamarine Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aquamarine Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Aquamarine Capital Management, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aquamarine Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aquamarine+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aquamarine Capital Management, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 140,600 shares, 19.02% of the total portfolio.
  2. American Express Co (AXP) - 210,000 shares, 14.81% of the total portfolio.
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 65,750 shares, 13.69% of the total portfolio.
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 767,845 shares, 13.58% of the total portfolio.
  5. Ferrari NV (RACE) - 80,000 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio.
Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Aquamarine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aquamarine Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

