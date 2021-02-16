>
Smithfield Trust Co Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, ProShares UltraPro Short

February 16, 2021 | About: BND -0.43% VGSH -0.02% VTEB -0.14% IVW -0.07% UL +1.22% SPY +0.13% TECS +0.29% VRM +0.76% PINS +5.6% NVCR -2.88% AVTR -2.43% I +0%

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Smithfield Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF, ProShares UltraShort QQQ, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smithfield Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Smithfield Trust Co owns 1077 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SMITHFIELD TRUST CO
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 2,300,807 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.93%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 331,903 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,128,151 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.62%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 254,688 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 254,368 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
New Purchase: Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $11.05. The stock is now traded at around $7.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 558,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.13 and $51.1, with an estimated average price of $41.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.325900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $88.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in NovoCure Ltd. The purchase prices were between $112.16 and $174.14, with an estimated average price of $137.23. The stock is now traded at around $185.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $86.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,128,151 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 75.12%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 188,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 425,542 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.05%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.215900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 54,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 1778.22%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 28.37%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $393.013000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $5.92 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.13.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The sale prices were between $7.1 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $8.27.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.3 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $49.31.

Sold Out: Denny's Corp (DENN)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Denny's Corp. The sale prices were between $8.65 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $11.47.

Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77.



