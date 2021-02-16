Smithfield Trust Co Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, ProShares UltraPro Short

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Smithfield Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF, ProShares UltraShort QQQ, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smithfield Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Smithfield Trust Co owns 1077 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TECS, ABB, VRM, NVCR, AVTR, PINS, INFY, CLNY, NRP, NVST, FLT, BOTZ, HBAN, SCZ, JNPR, NFG, EIX, NTNX, PBR, PRG, TD, VNO, WU, ZEN, COG, UBS, AAN, AIV, ANET, BCX, HRB, BAM, BLDR, ETR, CLF, CNXC, CXO, CBRL, CRWD, DMLP, DCT, ELAN,

BSV, BND, VGSH, VTEB, IVV, VGK, IVW, VOO, SPY, UL, VPL, VWO, AAPL, IJH, AMZN, WTRG, FCX, IJR, DSI, JPM, VTRS, VST, ACN, ETN, ABBV, BKH, BR, CMCSA, COST, DHI, DFS, FB, FDX, IWP, IJJ, LMT, NVDA, ORCL, TGT, TXN, UNH, VGIT, VBR, V, WHR, AMCR, AON, TEAM, INFO, JCI, CB, GRMN, TEL, ASML, LYB, RCL, ARKK, ATVI, ADBE, AAP, AMD, A, ALK, ALB, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, GOOG, AEE, AEP, AMT, AMGN, APH, ADI, ANTM, AIRC, ATRA, ADSK, AZO, AVB, BLL, BBY, BLK, BKNG, BWA, BXP, AVGO, CBOE, CBRE, CF, CI, CMS, CSX, CVS, CDNS, COF, CAH, CAT, CE, CNC, CNP, LUMN, CERN, CHTR, CMG, CHD, CTAS, CFG, CLX, CAG, COP, ED, STZ, GLW, CCI, CMI, DXC, DHR, DLR, DISCK, DG, DOV, DUK, EMN, EBAY, ECL, EW, EBS, EMR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, ESS, EVRG, EXC, EXPE, FMC, FAST, FIS, FITB, FRC, FISV, FLS, F, FTNT, GIS, GM, GILD, GPN, LIT, GS, HCA, HPQ, HXL, HLT, HOLX, HUM, HII, IEX, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, ING, IR, ICE, IFF, IP, ISRG, INTU, IQV, IRM, IJT, ICLN, KB, KLAC, KSU, K, KDP, KEY, KEYS, KMB, KHC, KR, LH, LVS, EL, LEN, LBRDK, LITE, MGM, MSCI, MKL, MKTX, MMC, MAR, MKC, MCK, MET, MTD, MU, MDLZ, MNST, MS, NFLX, NEM, NTRS, NLOK, ORLY, OMC, PCAR, PH, PAYX, PEN, PM, TROW, PGR, PLD, PEG, PSA, PHM, QRVO, QCOM, DGX, O, ROP, ROST, SPGI, SBAC, CRM, SAP, SCHW, SRE, SHW, SWKS, SJM, SNA, LUV, SQ, SBUX, SYK, RGR, SNPS, SYF, TMUS, TTD, TSCO, TRV, TFC, TWTR, TSN, UNP, URI, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VZ, VOYA, WEC, WAB, WM, WMB, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, XYL, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZTS, Reduced Positions: SHV, VYM, NEAR, SHM, PFF, MINT, SHY, BIV, CVX, VO, FLOT, VNQ, NEE, CSCO, DXCM, XOM, IVE, IWM, MCO, MSI, PEP, SCHD, TMO, MMM, T, APD, AKAM, AMP, AZN, AGR, BX, CTXS, DIS, EA, HRC, HD, INTC, EWC, AGG, EFA, IWN, IEMG, IEUR, KMI, LLY, LOW, MA, MRK, PNC, REGN, BIL, SLB, XLE, TJX, TRUP, URBN, VOE, VRTX, WFC, WY, LIN, MDT, TT, WTM, ALC, AFL, LNT, AXP, AIG, ANSS, ATR, BP, BAC, BK, B, BDX, BIIB, BSX, BMY, CME, KMX, CARR, CC, C, CTSH, CNOB, CTVA, DE, DAL, DEO, DLTR, DOW, DD, EOG, EV, EHC, ETSY, ES, EXPD, FSLR, FE, IT, GSK, HASI, ITW, IDCC, IBM, BSCM, IWR, IWD, IWO, J, NOC, NUE, PPL, PSB, PBCT, PFE, PSX, PNW, PSMT, PRU, RBC, REZI, RHI, RDS.B, NOW, SO, STWD, STT, USB, UPS, VOT, VV, VNT, WBA, WDC,

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 2,300,807 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.93% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 331,903 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,128,151 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.62% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 254,688 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 254,368 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $11.05. The stock is now traded at around $7.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 558,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.13 and $51.1, with an estimated average price of $41.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.325900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $88.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in NovoCure Ltd. The purchase prices were between $112.16 and $174.14, with an estimated average price of $137.23. The stock is now traded at around $185.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $86.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,128,151 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 75.12%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 188,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 425,542 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.05%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.215900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 54,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 1778.22%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 28.37%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $393.013000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $5.92 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $7.13.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The sale prices were between $7.1 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $8.27.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.3 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $49.31.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Denny's Corp. The sale prices were between $8.65 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $11.47.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77.