Lafitte Capital Management LP Buys PROG Holdings Inc, ChampionX Corp, The Aarons Co Inc, Sells EZCORP Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc

Austin, TX, based Investment company Lafitte Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys PROG Holdings Inc, ChampionX Corp, The Aarons Co Inc, Full House Resorts Inc, sells EZCORP Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lafitte Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Lafitte Capital Management LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PRG, AAN, FLL,

PRG, AAN, FLL, Added Positions: MCRI, CHX,

MCRI, CHX, Reduced Positions: EZPW, MLM, ULH, BBQ,

For the details of Lafitte Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lafitte+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 580,170 shares, 35.58% of the total portfolio. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) - 655,257 shares, 33.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.93% EZCORP Inc (EZPW) - 2,956,695 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.99% ChampionX Corp (CHX) - 550,000 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.33% PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) - 146,278 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. New Position

Lafitte Capital Management LP initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.29 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $51.64. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.51%. The holding were 146,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lafitte Capital Management LP initiated holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $20.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 54,963 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lafitte Capital Management LP initiated holding in Full House Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $2 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.16. The stock is now traded at around $7.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 52,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lafitte Capital Management LP added to a holding in ChampionX Corp by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $7.15 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $17.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.