Lafitte Capital Management LP Buys PROG Holdings Inc, ChampionX Corp, The Aarons Co Inc, Sells EZCORP Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc

Austin, TX, based Investment company Lafitte Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys PROG Holdings Inc, ChampionX Corp, The Aarons Co Inc, Full House Resorts Inc, sells EZCORP Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lafitte Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Lafitte Capital Management LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with CHX. Click here to check it out.
- CHX 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of CHX
- Peter Lynch Chart of CHX
For the details of Lafitte Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lafitte+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lafitte Capital Management LP
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 580,170 shares, 35.58% of the total portfolio.
- Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) - 655,257 shares, 33.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.93%
- EZCORP Inc (EZPW) - 2,956,695 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.99%
- ChampionX Corp (CHX) - 550,000 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.33%
- PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) - 146,278 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
Lafitte Capital Management LP initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.29 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $51.64. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.51%. The holding were 146,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Aarons Co Inc (AAN)
Lafitte Capital Management LP initiated holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $20.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 54,963 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Full House Resorts Inc (FLL)
Lafitte Capital Management LP initiated holding in Full House Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $2 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.16. The stock is now traded at around $7.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 52,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ChampionX Corp (CHX)
Lafitte Capital Management LP added to a holding in ChampionX Corp by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $7.15 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $17.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lafitte Capital Management LP. Also check out:
1. Lafitte Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lafitte Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lafitte Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lafitte Capital Management LP keeps buying