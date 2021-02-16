Knott David M Buys Danimer Scientific Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Sells Stericycle Inc, Strongbridge Biopharma PLC, Alkermes PLC

Syosset, NY, based Investment company Knott David M (Current Portfolio) buys Danimer Scientific Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Eastern Bankshares Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells Stericycle Inc, Strongbridge Biopharma PLC, Alkermes PLC, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knott David M. As of 2020Q4, Knott David M owns 105 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DNMR, FSK, VXX, EBC, CAP.U, HZAC, RTP, CNST, AVDL, QUOT, EDIT, LGVW, ALIM, MRNS, CTIC, DFPHU, LPTX, VTRS,

DNMR, FSK, VXX, EBC, CAP.U, HZAC, RTP, CNST, AVDL, QUOT, EDIT, LGVW, ALIM, MRNS, CTIC, DFPHU, LPTX, VTRS, Added Positions: GILD, CLMT, AUPH, BMY, HZNP, KDMN, XENE, VRCA, EIGR, QURE, TARA, GMED, CHRS, CDTX,

GILD, CLMT, AUPH, BMY, HZNP, KDMN, XENE, VRCA, EIGR, QURE, TARA, GMED, CHRS, CDTX, Reduced Positions: LKQ, BCRX, PFE, ABBV, BDSI, FGEN, JPM, RDUS, AAPL, JNJ, ALXN, CNQ, ADMA,

LKQ, BCRX, PFE, ABBV, BDSI, FGEN, JPM, RDUS, AAPL, JNJ, ALXN, CNQ, ADMA, Sold Out: SRCL, SBBP, ALKS, COLL, CCXI, CYTK, KRYS, CRDF,

For the details of Knott David M's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/knott+david+m/current-portfolio/portfolio

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) - 248,041 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Upland Software Inc (UPLD) - 406,500 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 700,000 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 300,000 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR) - 500,000 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. New Position

Knott David M initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.51 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $23.66. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knott David M initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.63. The stock is now traded at around $18.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 395,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knott David M initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.738900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knott David M initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knott David M initiated holding in Capitol Investment Corp V. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knott David M initiated holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 210,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knott David M added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 489.47%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29. The stock is now traded at around $64.783800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 64,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knott David M added to a holding in Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $2.87 and $3.84, with an estimated average price of $3.5. The stock is now traded at around $4.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 2,645,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knott David M added to a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc by 31.90%. The purchase prices were between $12.94 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $14.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 177,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knott David M added to a holding in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc by 66.04%. The purchase prices were between $7.41 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 76,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knott David M added to a holding in Protara Therapeutics Inc by 80.79%. The purchase prices were between $17.84 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.695500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knott David M added to a holding in Globus Medical Inc by 59.69%. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $57.62. The stock is now traded at around $66.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Knott David M sold out a holding in Stericycle Inc. The sale prices were between $62.3 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $68.5.

Knott David M sold out a holding in Strongbridge Biopharma PLC. The sale prices were between $1.89 and $2.84, with an estimated average price of $2.41.

Knott David M sold out a holding in Alkermes PLC. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $18.31.

Knott David M sold out a holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $17.83 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $19.49.

Knott David M sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $47.25 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $57.29.

Knott David M sold out a holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.26 and $28.61, with an estimated average price of $18.21.