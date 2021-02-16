Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Unilever NV

Investment company Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Merck Inc, U.S. Bancorp, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Unilever NV, JPMorgan Chase, Ross Stores Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. As of 2020Q4, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XOM, MRK, USB, GOOGL, BAC, VIAC, VTI,

XOM, MRK, USB, GOOGL, BAC, VIAC, VTI, Added Positions: IVW, JNJ, HD, AMZN, PG, LHX, AAPL, CMCSA, MSFT,

IVW, JNJ, HD, AMZN, PG, LHX, AAPL, CMCSA, MSFT, Reduced Positions: VOO, VEA, IWB, IEFA, IWR, JPM, ACN, DD, NVO, CVX, UPS, SPY, NVS, HON, AJG, DEO, RDS.B, MCD, MCHP, EFA, RTX, PEP, PNC, ABT, ADI, IJH,

VOO, VEA, IWB, IEFA, IWR, JPM, ACN, DD, NVO, CVX, UPS, SPY, NVS, HON, AJG, DEO, RDS.B, MCD, MCHP, EFA, RTX, PEP, PNC, ABT, ADI, IJH, Sold Out: UN, ROST,

For the details of TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/texas+capital+bancshares+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 68,656 shares, 31.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 162,056 shares, 14.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 32,038 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.48% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 121,778 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.54% BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 75,502 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 287.09%

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 12,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $48.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,657 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2124.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $58.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 287.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.215900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 75,502 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 111.69%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $165.211600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 5,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 45.61%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $276.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3273.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77. The stock is now traded at around $127.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,254 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 26.33%. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.12. The stock is now traded at around $185.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105.