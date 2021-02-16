Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys Aon PLC, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sells Ball Corp, Cantel Medical Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Spears Abacus Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aon PLC, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, General Motors Co, Dropbox Inc, sells Ball Corp, Cantel Medical Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, CIT Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owns 232 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DBX, MSGN, STRA, EBAY, INMD, UL, VBR, VB, IWO, ADT, BEP, WEX, A, SYY, SHYF, PB, NUVA, LAZ, IART, FR, CSV,

DBX, MSGN, STRA, EBAY, INMD, UL, VBR, VB, IWO, ADT, BEP, WEX, A, SYY, SHYF, PB, NUVA, LAZ, IART, FR, CSV, Added Positions: AON, ICE, TRHC, GM, CDK, QRTEA, HD, DOV, VOO, FNV, UNH, BV, PG, BGCP, VIRT, SWCH, IQV, WWE, AVGO, BIP, MA, VTI, DIS, VZ, UPS, WPM, INFO, BAM, CHKP, CME, GLNG, VWO, BLFS, VGIT, IWM, CNC, KO, EQIX, YUM, FB, HON, PM, MO,

AON, ICE, TRHC, GM, CDK, QRTEA, HD, DOV, VOO, FNV, UNH, BV, PG, BGCP, VIRT, SWCH, IQV, WWE, AVGO, BIP, MA, VTI, DIS, VZ, UPS, WPM, INFO, BAM, CHKP, CME, GLNG, VWO, BLFS, VGIT, IWM, CNC, KO, EQIX, YUM, FB, HON, PM, MO, Reduced Positions: BLL, DHR, CMD, PYPL, MSFT, DPZ, CCK, ALL, CMCSA, GOOGL, ORCL, CB, BABA, AMZN, SEDG, CW, TRMB, MDT, APTV, MRK, T, PLD, BRK.B, MDLZ, LHX, COST, XLE, BERY, JNJ, IBM, C, XOM, INTC, KMI, EVR, WHR, QSR, AMN, PFE, IWF, CSCO, GILD, GPK, GLD, QQQ, SAIC, KINS, UI, ABT, GMED, EVTC, EBIX, PRAH, KWEB, CHCT, COKE, GRTS, BAC, LNC, MANT, AOS, CVS, MORN, GE, PGR, RGLD, COR, UNB, UNP, VFC, WAL, HOMB, G, V, BWXT,

BLL, DHR, CMD, PYPL, MSFT, DPZ, CCK, ALL, CMCSA, GOOGL, ORCL, CB, BABA, AMZN, SEDG, CW, TRMB, MDT, APTV, MRK, T, PLD, BRK.B, MDLZ, LHX, COST, XLE, BERY, JNJ, IBM, C, XOM, INTC, KMI, EVR, WHR, QSR, AMN, PFE, IWF, CSCO, GILD, GPK, GLD, QQQ, SAIC, KINS, UI, ABT, GMED, EVTC, EBIX, PRAH, KWEB, CHCT, COKE, GRTS, BAC, LNC, MANT, AOS, CVS, MORN, GE, PGR, RGLD, COR, UNB, UNP, VFC, WAL, HOMB, G, V, BWXT, Sold Out: ORLY, NOC, CIT, INSP, SNAP, AMGN, FTAI, ADM, CTLT, WDAY, CIM, EFA, BUD, FSI, DXCM, CHDN, CVX, 4LT1, MVC, VTRS, SHLX, VNT, PDS,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 399,542 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 509,804 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 143,882 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 713,948 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 193,913 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.81%

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 300,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in MSG Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.8 and $14.82, with an estimated average price of $11.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 270,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in Strategic Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.06 and $100, with an estimated average price of $92.86. The stock is now traded at around $94.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 36,958 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 61,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.56 and $47.7, with an estimated average price of $42.34. The stock is now traded at around $69.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC initiated holding in NuVasive Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $56.51, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Aon PLC by 257.39%. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13. The stock is now traded at around $227.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 114,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc by 370.14%. The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $43.52, with an estimated average price of $37.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 382,433 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 51.64%. The purchase prices were between $93.77 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $103.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 328,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 38.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $53.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 718,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 447,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 102.66%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $276.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $436.33 and $469.5, with an estimated average price of $452.62.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CIT Group Inc. The sale prices were between $19.1 and $38.93, with an estimated average price of $31.76.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $119.35 and $200.46, with an estimated average price of $164.03.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.78.

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16.