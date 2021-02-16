Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc Buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Urban Edge Properties, Sells Public Storage, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Urban Edge Properties, SBA Communications Corp, Life Storage Inc, sells Public Storage, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc, Empire State Realty Trust Inc, Welltower Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc. As of 2020Q4, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AIRC, LSI, CXP,

AIRC, LSI, CXP, Added Positions: ELS, UE, SBAC, CUBE, RPAI, HTA, ADC, HIW, FR, REG, DLR, CUZ, INVH, VER, PEAK, VICI, ARE, CCI, AMH, WY,

ELS, UE, SBAC, CUBE, RPAI, HTA, ADC, HIW, FR, REG, DLR, CUZ, INVH, VER, PEAK, VICI, ARE, CCI, AMH, WY, Reduced Positions: PSA, AVB, ESS, WELL, SPG, VTR, ACC, CPT, DRE, O, DEI, OFC, EQIX, EQR, PEB, KRC, PLD, NNN,

PSA, AVB, ESS, WELL, SPG, VTR, ACC, CPT, DRE, O, DEI, OFC, EQIX, EQR, PEB, KRC, PLD, NNN, Sold Out: ESRT, SBRA, PK, BXP, EXR,

For the details of LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lasalle+investment+management+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 8,180,367 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 325,066 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46% Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 1,292,332 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 1,432,532 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84% AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 876,313 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.86%

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $42.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 3,400,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.79 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.22. The stock is now traded at around $81.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 433,818 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,027,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 78.09%. The purchase prices were between $58.18 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $61.65. The stock is now traded at around $62.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 2,118,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Urban Edge Properties by 300.38%. The purchase prices were between $9.22 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 3,875,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 45.10%. The purchase prices were between $272.98 and $321.93, with an estimated average price of $293.21. The stock is now traded at around $257.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 408,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in CubeSmart by 46.93%. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $34.87, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,605,446 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Retail Properties of America Inc by 35.82%. The purchase prices were between $5.24 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $7.32. The stock is now traded at around $10.382000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 11,093,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc by 31.10%. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $28.18, with an estimated average price of $26.38. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,797,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $5.38 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $7.92.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $13.16 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.98.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $9.49 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $13.92.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $71.15 and $105.32, with an estimated average price of $89.43.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $106.92 and $118.66, with an estimated average price of $113.95.