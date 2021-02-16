Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Sells VF Corp, Eversource Energy, Omnicom Group Inc

Investment company Pegasus Partners Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, U.S. Bancorp, PROG Holdings Inc, Cable One Inc, sells VF Corp, Eversource Energy, Omnicom Group Inc, Amphenol Corp, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pegasus Partners Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Pegasus Partners Ltd. owns 146 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 195,809 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 67,807 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 73,827 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 71,640 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,601 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $119.82, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $127.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 41,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.29 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $51.64. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $76.94, with an estimated average price of $68.61. The stock is now traded at around $77.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Royal Philips NV. The purchase prices were between $46.5 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $50.97. The stock is now traded at around $57.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,068 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.481200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 758.56%. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64. The stock is now traded at around $133.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 22,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 68.15%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $48.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 75,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Cable One Inc by 97.08%. The purchase prices were between $1721.57 and $2293.76, with an estimated average price of $1980.34. The stock is now traded at around $2054.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 676 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 232.11%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $53.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 36.66%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $92.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,859 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Lennox International Inc by 43.65%. The purchase prices were between $270.11 and $306.63, with an estimated average price of $284.51. The stock is now traded at around $291.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.8 and $65.06, with an estimated average price of $57.28.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $82.92 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $89.1.