Main Management LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Main Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, sells Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Main Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Main Management LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $742 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 269,292 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.71% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 187,795 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 339,819 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.89% SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,255,086 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.37% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 187,721 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 296.12%

Main Management LLC initiated holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf. The purchase prices were between $87.53 and $123.1, with an estimated average price of $105.14. The stock is now traded at around $146.158300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 160,768 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Main Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 79,676 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Main Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Spain ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $24.65. The stock is now traded at around $27.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 61,911 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Main Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Main Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 296.12%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $226.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 187,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Main Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.95%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 639,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Main Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 25300.00%. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $315.888000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 25,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Main Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 304.96%. The purchase prices were between $66.59 and $104, with an estimated average price of $80.67. The stock is now traded at around $118.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 21,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Main Management LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 828.98%. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $110.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Main Management LLC added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1093.05%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $50.5. The stock is now traded at around $61.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Main Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $159.52 and $175, with an estimated average price of $169.82.

Main Management LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68.

Main Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $32.14.

Main Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $90.72 and $167.32, with an estimated average price of $128.19.

Main Management LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000. The sale prices were between $54.91 and $92.61, with an estimated average price of $72.76.