Moore Capital Management, LP Buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, JD.com Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, FedEx Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Moore Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, JD.com Inc, Magna International Inc, Sunrun Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, FedEx Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Energy Transfer LP, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moore Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, Moore Capital Management, LP owns 474 stocks with a total value of $9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HYG, MGA, RUN, CRNC, TWLO, FSR, LNC, MP, QQQ, RADI, INTU, EQH, RTP, PRCH, GE, SCCO, WORK, AAPL, ARVN, DGNR, CONXU, HON, LVS, SPR, CLGX, ROST, FIVE, INFO, LRCX, CG, GHVIU, TPGY, IPOE, IPOF, VRTX, V, EPAM, OPEN, ALXN, XOM, REGN, ANTM, AER, VRT, FAII, CMLF, TWCT, TSIAU, HAACU, PACE, CBAH.U, RMGBU, RSI, XLB, MU, AVTR, GRSV, IIAC.U, AVAN, MAAC, IPOD, NEBCU, CTAQU, NBIX, PODD, TEAM, ADSK, CAT, KGC, PNM, EVR, CLII, SPFR.U, COOLU, COP, EMR, ANET, DOW, DCRBU, SVAC, STWO, ACTC, QELL, IMPX, RAACU, CCV.U, CNC, CCK, TGNA, NVR, SSRM, URI, WY, CHTR, ADPT, IPV, LUNG, NGA, SPNV.U, ENPC, SPRQ.U, BTWN, SCOAU, AU, BA, CF, CLF, OSK, TER, RTX, AVGO, FUBO, NGHC, CURO, RLAY, YAC, HOL, ASAQ.U, AONE, MOTNU, HZON.U, ACACU, RIDE, NOACU, CRHC, NSH, NSH, TLMD, SNPR, OACB, ASPL, DGNS, ARBGU, OCA.U, VGAC, AGC, LCY, CND.U, ALTUU, SNRHU, MRACU, GOLD, GS, GT, NUAN, LUV, ST, TROX, AL, FANG, IBP, FSRV, BFT, BTWNU, KWAC.U, RTPZ.U, CAP.U, HMCOU, VIIAU, CFIVU, RL, ROCH, CFII, PAYA, OAS, ANSS, CX, C, BTG, APO, LGIH, NTLA, NIO, FSRVU, IACA.U, HYLN, RBAC, MPLN, FTOC, LFTRU, RICE.U, ATAC.U, AJAX.U, SVSVU, APSG, SEAH, IGAC, RSVAU, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, SVOKU, CLDX, MIDD, NICE, X, WEX, SAVE, ZNGA, HMHC, HLT, UA, CVNA, AHCO, XPEV, KSMT, HZAC, DBDRU, STIC.U, TMTS, PDAC, HCARU, CTB, FICO, MAR, SPGI, CROX, GLUU, DFS, CATM, RP, GRPN, TRIP, YELP, TWTR, YUMC, COGT, NET, THBR, FIII, AGCUU, STTK, CDAK, PRAX, HIGA.U, CTAC.U, INAQ, LEAP, DMYI.U, SHC, MRVI, PHICU, HTPA.U, DNMR, DAN, ZM, MASS,
- Added Positions: EEM, JD, FCX, NOW, KSU, XLI, GOOGL, ADBE, NOVA, ALLY, DE, TMUS, UBER, GOOG, XLNX, UNP, COUP, NTRA, JAZZ, NFLX, OM, GH, ZBH, CONE, VAR, NKE, BPMC, MIC, FB, BSX, BG, CMCSA, IMVT, CSX, KO, BKNG, AEM, EXPE, MMP, FATE, APH, PSNL, LB, PH, IYT, SOAC, PLAN, ODFL, MLCO, RNG, LEN.B, PYPD, HCC, MA, SAIA, ARCH, GPN, KRA, PAG, HUBS, PHM, AME, LAD,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, DIS, SMH, MCD, MSFT, TJX, CRWD, PYPL, GDS, NSC, DGX, CCIV, FOUR, JACK, TKR, FISV, VALE, TGT, TPX, DQ, PVH, BILL, QCOM, DHI, MCHP, IOVA, NCNO, PSTH, CARR, AACQ, TDG, DOCU, MPLX, GIK, AY, ZEN, SNAP, CNST, PANW, MELI, DAL, MTZ, VMC, SBUX, CB, AGCO, FBHS, ACEV, SHOP, ETN, MXIM, NXPI, KSS, CIEN, HPX, ETAC, AMZN, GM, WDAY, BLD, GBT, RNR, ACGL, PWR, CFRX, WLTW, EPD, GPI, EMN, NSTG, AEO, PTCT, GNLN, NEM, CTVA, GPRE,
- Sold Out: FDX, GDX, ET, NLY, AZO, AGNC, MDLZ, PINS, CMI, TAL, RTP.U, MCK, TIF, GPS, AAP, SIVB, ROKU, LPRO, ATVI, DGNR.U, UPS, FAII.U, HOLX, MTCH, OLLI, LQD, ROK, ARNA, DECK, IPOC, IMMU, SAGE, PTON, CCXX, JWS, GRSVU, CMLFU, IAC, CFIIU, TWCTU, SE, HCA, SYK, FND, MTG, SVACU, STWOU, CW, EXEL, KSMTU, GOVT, IWN, TSLA, SEDG, ENPC.U, FE, DT, APTV, FTV, YAC.U, HOLUU, NSH.U, CRHC.U, BFT.U, AONE.U, OACB.U, ACTCU, ASPL.U, CLII.U, QELLU, NAV, ACM, APD, NTES, WCN, NVT, LOAK, SNPR.U, UFS, JCI, NTR, CRM, FEAC, CPSR, ERES, SUM, BE, FVAC, RBAC.U, FTOCU, BLDP, DUK, FSLR, ENPH, CPAA, BMRG, DMYD.U, VSPRU, TIP, XLF, XLY, AXL, LOW, RGA, SRRK, SBE, ARNC, KC, LMND, HZAC.U, CYTK, FIT, XERS, TME, RPRX, CVAC, LEAP.U, CMPS, VNT, XLU, AVDL, WLL, PACB, DNKN, BLUE, VEEV, TRVN, BYSI, SVRA, FCEL, DMAC, ZGNX, NLTX, NERV, SLNO, WVE, BRBR, CMPI, SNOW,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/louis+moore+bacon/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Louis Moore Bacon
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 10,001,000 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,734,000 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio.
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,250,000 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 8,862,500 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.80%
- BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 3,550,900 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.65%. The holding were 10,001,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $59.08. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,555,580 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.02 and $78.62, with an estimated average price of $61.8. The stock is now traded at around $78.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,526,021 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.45 and $109.08, with an estimated average price of $74.95. The stock is now traded at around $126.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 634,191 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Fisker Inc (FSR)
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $15.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,583,407 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $418.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 154,665 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.80%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 8,862,500 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 134.49%. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6. The stock is now traded at around $103.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,501,424 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 309.75%. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,971,384 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 644.65%. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $585.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 81,360 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 313.07%. The purchase prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $187.92. The stock is now traded at around $209.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 231,248 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 1245.02%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $90.356300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 397,452 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $7.01, with an estimated average price of $6.06. Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $7.75. Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.7. Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $13.87 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.8.
Here is the complete portfolio of Louis Moore Bacon. Also check out:
1. Louis Moore Bacon's Undervalued Stocks
2. Louis Moore Bacon's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Louis Moore Bacon's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Louis Moore Bacon keeps buying