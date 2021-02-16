Moore Capital Management, LP Buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, JD.com Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, FedEx Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Moore Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, JD.com Inc, Magna International Inc, Sunrun Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, FedEx Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Energy Transfer LP, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moore Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, Moore Capital Management, LP owns 474 stocks with a total value of $9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 10,001,000 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,734,000 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,250,000 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 8,862,500 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.80% BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 3,550,900 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.