Dean Investment Associates, Llc Buys Standard Motor Products Inc, NorthWestern Corp, Avista Corp, Sells Avient Corp, The Timken Co, Dana Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: NWE +0.58% MTB +4.72% BCEI +3.76% BCEI +3.76% SWX +0.58% SAFT -0.15% SMP -0.78% AZZ +1.73% AVA -1.52% PTVE +1.68% IUSV +0.28% F +0.94%

Beavercreek, OH, based Investment company Dean Investment Associates, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Standard Motor Products Inc, NorthWestern Corp, Avista Corp, AZZ Inc, Pactiv Evergreen Inc, sells Avient Corp, The Timken Co, Dana Inc, PJT Partners Inc, Regal Beloit Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dean Investment Associates, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Dean Investment Associates, Llc owns 224 stocks with a total value of $482 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dean+investment+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DEAN INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES, LLC
  1. CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 159,693 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 237,569 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
  3. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 9,553 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.11%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 117,926 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%
  5. Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 56,808 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
New Purchase: Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.46 and $54.17, with an estimated average price of $46.97. The stock is now traded at around $41.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 69,754 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: AZZ Inc (AZZ)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in AZZ Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $40.59. The stock is now traded at around $50.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 47,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Avista Corp (AVA)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Avista Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.74 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $37.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 56,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.41 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $15.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 120,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $62.19, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.374800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 32,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc initiated holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $23.28. The stock is now traded at around $22.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 89,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in NorthWestern Corp by 124.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.03 and $62.03, with an estimated average price of $55.7. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 73,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 427.73%. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $114.22. The stock is now traded at around $147.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 19,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (OLD) (BCEI)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (OLD) by 91.61%. The purchase prices were between $16.08 and $25, with an estimated average price of $21.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 204,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 170.39%. The purchase prices were between $59.23 and $74.74, with an estimated average price of $65.93. The stock is now traded at around $61.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 41,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc added to a holding in Safety Insurance Group Inc by 75.99%. The purchase prices were between $67.28 and $82.82, with an estimated average price of $73.45. The stock is now traded at around $76.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 30,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Avient Corp (PY9)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.23.

Sold Out: The Timken Co (TKR)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in The Timken Co. The sale prices were between $55.25 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $68.33.

Sold Out: Dana Inc (DAN)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Dana Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $16.79.

Sold Out: PJT Partners Inc (PJT)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in PJT Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $60.96 and $78.24, with an estimated average price of $70.59.

Sold Out: JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $20.87 and $26.74, with an estimated average price of $23.99.

Sold Out: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

Dean Investment Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $64.9.



