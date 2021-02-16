Saturna Capital CORP Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Johnson Controls International PLC, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Microchip Technology Inc, SAP SE, Fastenal Co

Bellingham, WA, based Investment company Saturna Capital CORP (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Johnson Controls International PLC, Texas Instruments Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, sells Microchip Technology Inc, SAP SE, Fastenal Co, General Mills Inc, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saturna Capital CORP. As of 2020Q4, Saturna Capital CORP owns 171 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LLY, LUV, QQQ, CRWD, TPIC, TCMD, TEAM, USPH, ACIW, RDS.A, VTRS, JPM, FIX, COLM, DOX, SAVA, ZUMZ, PNC,

LLY, LUV, QQQ, CRWD, TPIC, TCMD, TEAM, USPH, ACIW, RDS.A, VTRS, JPM, FIX, COLM, DOX, SAVA, ZUMZ, PNC, Added Positions: JCI, TXN, UPS, CSCO, UL, GOLD, MPWR, PFE, UBX, ICFI, STM, PSA, ACN, AMZN, EA, GIB, MRK, EW, FBHS, NXPI, TEL, VFC, COST, ECL, SBUX, SNE, HAS, PHG, JNPR, TLK,

JCI, TXN, UPS, CSCO, UL, GOLD, MPWR, PFE, UBX, ICFI, STM, PSA, ACN, AMZN, EA, GIB, MRK, EW, FBHS, NXPI, TEL, VFC, COST, ECL, SBUX, SNE, HAS, PHG, JNPR, TLK, Reduced Positions: MCHP, SAP, FAST, GIS, PH, EME, VIRT, XLNX, PPG, CL, NICE, ROST, CLX, FIS, CB, EQNR, TU, SAFM, TD, SKM, CRSP, BKNG, NVDA, MU, KSU, GSK, NEE, BLK, BCE, T,

MCHP, SAP, FAST, GIS, PH, EME, VIRT, XLNX, PPG, CL, NICE, ROST, CLX, FIS, CB, EQNR, TU, SAFM, TD, SKM, CRSP, BKNG, NVDA, MU, KSU, GSK, NEE, BLK, BCE, T, Sold Out: CHL, FMX, UN, CVX, D, DUK, PSX, SWI, PEI, TRI, WATT,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,304,271 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,137,601 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 427,983 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 464,590 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 326,863 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39. The stock is now traded at around $205.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 921,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $182.06 and $248.19, with an estimated average price of $211.77. The stock is now traded at around $248.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,501 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $58.26, with an estimated average price of $40.14. The stock is now traded at around $78.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $336.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,034 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.26 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $33.61. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 7963.31%. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.48. The stock is now traded at around $53.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 901,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 2424.85%. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.65. The stock is now traded at around $180.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 260,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 1666.65%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 85,347 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 34.13%. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 130,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 148.91%. The purchase prices were between $272.37 and $366.23, with an estimated average price of $321.1. The stock is now traded at around $388.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in ICF International Inc by 80.65%. The purchase prices were between $62.92 and $79.5, with an estimated average price of $72.1. The stock is now traded at around $81.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $53.5 and $78, with an estimated average price of $67.06.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.17 and $34.47, with an estimated average price of $30.89.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.54.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $20.77.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13.