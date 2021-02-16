Bandera Partners LLC Buys Twitter Inc, Sells Dyadic International Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Bandera Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Twitter Inc, sells Dyadic International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bandera Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Bandera Partners LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



The Joint Corp (JYNT) - 1,682,312 shares, 23.04% of the total portfolio. Star Group LP (SGU) - 3,514,115 shares, 17.25% of the total portfolio. Ameresco Inc (AMRC) - 415,060 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 300,000 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.86% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,815 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio.

Bandera Partners LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.