Bandera Partners LLC Buys Twitter Inc, Sells Dyadic International Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: TWTR +3.57%

New York, NY, based Investment company Bandera Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Twitter Inc, sells Dyadic International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bandera Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Bandera Partners LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bandera Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bandera+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bandera Partners LLC
  1. The Joint Corp (JYNT) - 1,682,312 shares, 23.04% of the total portfolio.
  2. Star Group LP (SGU) - 3,514,115 shares, 17.25% of the total portfolio.
  3. Ameresco Inc (AMRC) - 415,060 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2%
  4. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 300,000 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.86%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,815 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio.
Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Bandera Partners LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.



