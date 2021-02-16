Oakworth Capital, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Oakworth Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, sells Constellation Brands Inc, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Texas Pacific Land Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakworth Capital, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Oakworth Capital, Inc. owns 592 stocks with a total value of $771 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FCX, BHP, ESGD, XRX, WLL, VSTO, SCHB, SPMD, SPTL, PENN, LULU, ASIX, SUSC, USIG, PCY, FNHC, CNDT, APA,

FCX, BHP, ESGD, XRX, WLL, VSTO, SCHB, SPMD, SPTL, PENN, LULU, ASIX, SUSC, USIG, PCY, FNHC, CNDT, APA, Added Positions: IWR, VCSH, IWM, XLY, XLB, IWD, IWF, OEF, IYH, SPY, GLD, JPM, GOOG, AAPL, XLP, XLK, IVW, IJK, IVV, CSCO, NEM, SLV, SFBS, IWP, MS, MSFT, HON, T, WDR, RF, JNJ, IJR, DIS, IJH, TFC, IBM, VMC, VTRS, WAB, VIAC, VTI, ZM, REZI, PFF, GPC, GE, FCN, EPD, ET, FANG, DAL, CAT, CCL, BP, AMGN, ABBV, ABT,

IWR, VCSH, IWM, XLY, XLB, IWD, IWF, OEF, IYH, SPY, GLD, JPM, GOOG, AAPL, XLP, XLK, IVW, IJK, IVV, CSCO, NEM, SLV, SFBS, IWP, MS, MSFT, HON, T, WDR, RF, JNJ, IJR, DIS, IJH, TFC, IBM, VMC, VTRS, WAB, VIAC, VTI, ZM, REZI, PFF, GPC, GE, FCN, EPD, ET, FANG, DAL, CAT, CCL, BP, AMGN, ABBV, ABT, Reduced Positions: STZ, CVX, XOM, XLU, MRK, GL, INTC, PFE, PRA, PYPL, GOOGL, PG, MCD, IEMG, IEFA, IJT, XLF, AGG, VEA, GSK, BMY, BRK.B, FB, DUK, RSG, AEP, XLRE, XLI, BAC, XLE, XLV, SLB, SO, RTX, PRU, PXD, PSX, CARR, SQ, SBUX, TRV, TRMK, UNP, VFC, VLO, ALL, VNQ, WBA, WAT, ETN, MDT, ALC, CB, ECL, GD, HAL, HFC, FOXA, INTU, DVY, EEM, LQD, EFA, IJJ, IJS, ENB, EMB, EFG, PM, EBAY, KYN, LHX, LMT, MPC, COP, MET, MAA, MDLZ, NEE, NVS, OTIS, PPL, C,

STZ, CVX, XOM, XLU, MRK, GL, INTC, PFE, PRA, PYPL, GOOGL, PG, MCD, IEMG, IEFA, IJT, XLF, AGG, VEA, GSK, BMY, BRK.B, FB, DUK, RSG, AEP, XLRE, XLI, BAC, XLE, XLV, SLB, SO, RTX, PRU, PXD, PSX, CARR, SQ, SBUX, TRV, TRMK, UNP, VFC, VLO, ALL, VNQ, WBA, WAT, ETN, MDT, ALC, CB, ECL, GD, HAL, HFC, FOXA, INTU, DVY, EEM, LQD, EFA, IJJ, IJS, ENB, EMB, EFG, PM, EBAY, KYN, LHX, LMT, MPC, COP, MET, MAA, MDLZ, NEE, NVS, OTIS, PPL, C, Sold Out: TPL, SUSA, LAZ, PXF, IXUS, ISTB, VYM, CXO, NOV, PRGO, MNKKQ, WHT2, VYMI, RWX, RGS, BXMX, MTB, IEF, PRFZ, FEP, EHC, DEO,

BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 457,022 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 598,651 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.54% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 836,074 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.40% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 889,485 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.81% BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 294,116 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82%

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,271 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $66.28, with an estimated average price of $56.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $21.34. The stock is now traded at around $35.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 92 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.24 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.22. The stock is now traded at around $44.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in AdvanSix Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $17.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $21.19. The stock is now traded at around $24.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.81%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $74.177000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 889,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 836,074 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 156.52%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $226.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 124,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 2026.82%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $170.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 95,941 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR by 227548.65%. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $74.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 168,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.23%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.215900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $34.17 and $42.88, with an estimated average price of $39.17.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.08 and $51.56, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Concho Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $64.53, with an estimated average price of $52.82.