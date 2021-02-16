>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Claro Advisors LLC Buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Invesco, Invesco Solar ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Chevron Corp

February 16, 2021 | About: IWP -0.71% VOO +0.11% VB -0.31% ARKK -0.34% VTI -0.01% IVW -0.07% ICLN -1.29% IVZ +1.06% TAN -2.42% ARKG -1.74% XLI +0.27% FIVG -0.44%

Investment company Claro Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Invesco, Invesco Solar ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Chevron Corp, General Mills Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claro Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Claro Advisors LLC owns 201 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Claro Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/claro+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Claro Advisors LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,033 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
  2. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 25,502 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,635 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,511 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  5. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 109,243 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.09%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $29.919900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 52,555 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.85 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.45. The stock is now traded at around $22.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 4,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.59 and $104, with an estimated average price of $80.67. The stock is now traded at around $118.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 11,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $110.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,034 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $90.356300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,221 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.34 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.556000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 179.91%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 17,844 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 120.99%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $361.311900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 137.73%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $216.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 53.62%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $156.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $207.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.215900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,584 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.46.

Sold Out: Total SE (TOT)

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.66.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46.

Sold Out: Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ)

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $17.41 and $20.39, with an estimated average price of $19.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Claro Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Claro Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Claro Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Claro Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Claro Advisors LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)