Claro Advisors LLC Buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Invesco, Invesco Solar ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Chevron Corp

Investment company Claro Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Invesco, Invesco Solar ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Chevron Corp, General Mills Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claro Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Claro Advisors LLC owns 201 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,033 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 25,502 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,635 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,511 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 109,243 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.09%

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $29.919900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 52,555 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.85 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.45. The stock is now traded at around $22.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 4,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.59 and $104, with an estimated average price of $80.67. The stock is now traded at around $118.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 11,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $110.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,034 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $90.356300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,221 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.34 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.556000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 179.91%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 17,844 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 120.99%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $361.311900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 137.73%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $216.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 53.62%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $156.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $207.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.215900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,584 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.46.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.66.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46.

Claro Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $17.41 and $20.39, with an estimated average price of $19.12.