Madison Asset Management, Llc Buys Vontier Corp, Arch Capital Group, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, TE Connectivity, Copart Inc

Madison, WI, based Investment company Madison Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vontier Corp, Arch Capital Group, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Clarivate PLC, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, TE Connectivity, Copart Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madison Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Madison Asset Management, Llc owns 292 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VNT, CLVT, ABC, MGNI, FISV, TSM, NXPI, MFC, HDB, ASML, BABA, PAGS, CP, OMI, ETR, ERIC, PUK, CYBR, RVLV, CYTH, SCCO, SNE, AZN, CS, BBBY, CCJ, IXC, CIEN, TAL, VBTX, HUN, ACWX, CCOI, GRFS, GMAB, SAP, RDS.B, IEMG, TM, CSTL, AGG, AXP, HYG, UL, SPGI, IWO, IWP, SCZ, SHY,
- Added Positions: ACGL, PDBC, BAM, PGR, AWI, EEMV, IBB, TRV, VHT, BDX, GMF, CME, EMR, MBB, IJR, VEU, GLD, TLT, NVS, NEM, RHI, NSRGY, DEO, VIS, ANET, FNV, SCHD, CMCSA, VSS, GMED, V, ITB, CVLT, AMZN, MMM, GOLD, KNX, NATI, MSFT, QCOM, CAT, CSCO, COST, LLY, FOE, JPM, EEMA, PETQ, PYPL, MC, DISCK, PG, NTRS, UPS, KMPR, RLI, CBRE, TGT, UNP, SDY, ECL, UNH, IWM, EL, VRSK, GOOGL, VRTX, WMT, MDLZ, DIS, PFE, GKOS, MDT, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: TEL, CPRT, ORLY, VGT, ACN, EFAV, GDX, LOW, IEF, SCHP, PPG, EWL, GXC, BND, NEE, PEP, HON, RGLD, MAS, GOOG, TJX, VV, SAM, EHC, SHV, EWG, SCJ, RF, CTLT, FB, HCSG, AMT, JWN, BRK.B, MKL, BAC, AMGN, CTSH, ALC, SMPL, WSC, MDY, NTRA, EPC, FLIR, RAMP, USB, VIG, PRAA, PAYX, HIBB, PCAR, ORCL, SJM, VCIT, ABT, QQQ, PKW, MCHI, FNDX, CL, GM, VAR, GBCI, KMT,
- Sold Out: HDS, AES, ZBH, VDC, FDX, FEYE, TMUS, TCF, LUMN, ANGL, 15R, WHR, MAN, PLD, WBT, UN, PAHC, SCHR, PRFZ,
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 1,288,601 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,681,984 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.98%
- Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 1,406,293 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 3,648,407 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.77%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,543,476 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,712,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.51. The stock is now traded at around $30.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 937,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.59 and $110.08, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 138,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 231,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $110.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 63,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $72.26, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $82.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 95,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)
Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 52.77%. The purchase prices were between $29.21 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $32.88. The stock is now traded at around $34.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,648,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 585.71%. The purchase prices were between $13.22 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $14.25. The stock is now traded at around $17.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,471,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $37.46. The stock is now traded at around $43.319200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,562,699 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)
Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc by 73.12%. The purchase prices were between $59.2 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $72.31. The stock is now traded at around $82.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 460,748 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 4838.62%. The purchase prices were between $54.1 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $57.66. The stock is now traded at around $65.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 235,029 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 187.42%. The purchase prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $167.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 116,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)
Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)
Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $18.54 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $20.82.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.6.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $159.52 and $175, with an estimated average price of $169.82.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34.Sold Out: FireEye Inc (FEYE)
Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $12.38 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $15.45.
