Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Buys FLIR Systems Inc, Humana Inc, Woodward Inc, Sells Apple Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Danaher Corp

Investment company Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys FLIR Systems Inc, Humana Inc, Woodward Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, sells Apple Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Danaher Corp, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. As of 2020Q4, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 179,371 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.67% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 73,597 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.62% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 162,630 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,029 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.58% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 50,813 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.03%

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Woodward Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.77 and $121.78, with an estimated average price of $101.8. The stock is now traded at around $114.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in FLIR Systems Inc by 6775.74%. The purchase prices were between $34.02 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $55.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 104,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in Humana Inc by 17620.00%. The purchase prices were between $388.23 and $452.01, with an estimated average price of $415.78. The stock is now traded at around $375.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 8,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in American States Water Co. The sale prices were between $72.45 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.59.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $84.46 and $92.64, with an estimated average price of $88.15.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $227.77.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45.