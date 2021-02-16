>
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Buys FLIR Systems Inc, Humana Inc, Woodward Inc, Sells Apple Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Danaher Corp

February 16, 2021 | About: FLIR +0.57% HUM -1.51% KHC -0.18% WWD -1.08% ABT -0.41% AWR -0.79% PCAR -0.68% KMB -1.77% NSC +1.34% ISRG -2.16%

Investment company Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys FLIR Systems Inc, Humana Inc, Woodward Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, sells Apple Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Danaher Corp, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. As of 2020Q4, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kelly+lawrence+w+%26+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 179,371 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.67%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 73,597 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.62%
  3. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 162,630 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.67%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,029 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.58%
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 50,813 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.03%
New Purchase: Woodward Inc (WWD)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Woodward Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.77 and $121.78, with an estimated average price of $101.8. The stock is now traded at around $114.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in FLIR Systems Inc by 6775.74%. The purchase prices were between $34.02 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $55.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 104,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in Humana Inc by 17620.00%. The purchase prices were between $388.23 and $452.01, with an estimated average price of $415.78. The stock is now traded at around $375.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 8,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7.

Sold Out: American States Water Co (AWR)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in American States Water Co. The sale prices were between $72.45 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.59.

Sold Out: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $84.46 and $92.64, with an estimated average price of $88.15.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $227.77.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:

