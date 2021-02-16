Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Buys Workiva Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Sells Pool Corp

Investment company Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Workiva Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Saia Inc, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Pool Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc . As of 2020Q4, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,654 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 37,311 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73% Visa Inc (V) - 85,682 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 37,428 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,153 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in Workiva Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $93.34, with an estimated average price of $70.44. The stock is now traded at around $107.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 25,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.42. The stock is now traded at around $31.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The purchase prices were between $85.5 and $115.11, with an estimated average price of $101.58. The stock is now traded at around $131.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.75. The stock is now traded at around $273.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 94.68%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.577100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,458 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc added to a holding in Saia Inc by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $129.2 and $188.79, with an estimated average price of $164.69. The stock is now traded at around $210.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,433 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $322.3 and $383.92, with an estimated average price of $349.09.