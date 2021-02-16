Winfield Associates, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Splunk Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Winfield Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Splunk Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Equity Residential, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winfield Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Winfield Associates, Inc. owns 134 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PLTR, HASI, FSLR, TDOC, VNLA, NEP, CRSP, VOX, RPD, RDFN, GEM, IEMG, PGX, Added Positions: IJK, XLI, IGSB, AMZN, XBI, VCSH, IIVI, IVV, V, SUB, MBB, VCIT, PFF, SPY, CRWD, NOW, JPST, XLU, VLUE, AMD, CRM, VTI, IRM, DLR, FB, LOW, NRZ, APTV, MDB, PLD, SHOP, DIS, T, FINX, CMF, QRVO, NAC, CSCO, VOO,

SHV, MINT, SPLK, SHY, XLY, GOOG, MSFT, AGG, JPM, CCI, GOOGL, XLK, VEA, LMBS, IEF, MTUM, IEI, AMT, TSLA, APD, HIO, PFE, PGR, BRK.B, FUN, HD, LMT, BOND, BAB, TGT, BOTZ, CIK, ILMN, VZ, SAM, XLP, NXC, BABA, IWN, TXN, SVC, LDP, JPS, Sold Out: NOC, EQR, INTC, EAF, GCI,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,366 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,627 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,605 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 27,808 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,609 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16%

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $28.218900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 41,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $65.41, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.24 and $105.16, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $98.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,666 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $289.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $79.67 and $173.23, with an estimated average price of $118.75. The stock is now traded at around $155.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 319.34%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.631000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 66,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 257.28%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $90.356300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 18,686 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 81.46%. The purchase prices were between $54.44 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 46,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.37%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 38,143 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 40.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.74 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $91.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 31,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 32.72%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.077200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $56.55.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.22 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.06.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Gannett Co Inc. The sale prices were between $1.14 and $3.36, with an estimated average price of $2.08.