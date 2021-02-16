Loews Corp Buys Fiserv Inc, CME Group Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells HCA Healthcare Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Facebook Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Loews Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, CME Group Inc, AbbVie Inc, CarMax Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells HCA Healthcare Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Facebook Inc, LKQ Corp, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loews Corp. As of 2020Q4, Loews Corp owns 55 stocks with a total value of $9.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FISV, KMX, DHR, ILMN, DSGX, VRT, FND, TTD, SITE, IBP, FOXF, ICLR, GWRE, JBT, GTLS, PENN, MRCY, IT,

FISV, KMX, DHR, ILMN, DSGX, VRT, FND, TTD, SITE, IBP, FOXF, ICLR, GWRE, JBT, GTLS, PENN, MRCY, IT, Added Positions: CME, ABBV, APD, WFC, KEYS, JPM, BMY, PVG,

CME, ABBV, APD, WFC, KEYS, JPM, BMY, PVG, Reduced Positions: HCA, LYB, WDC, SSNC, FB, CI, CSCO, GOOGL, LKQ, PGR, GM, CMCSA, J, MPC, BERY, CVS,

For the details of LOEWS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/loews+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

CNA Financial Corp (CNA) - 243,214,203 shares, 95.37% of the total portfolio. General Electric Co (GE) - 3,000,000 shares, 0.33% of the total portfolio. Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 440,000 shares, 0.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 195,000 shares, 0.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.00% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 380,000 shares, 0.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%

Loews Corp initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $110.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loews Corp initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.44 and $100.46, with an estimated average price of $93.78. The stock is now traded at around $124.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loews Corp initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $242.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loews Corp initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $492.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loews Corp initiated holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $56.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loews Corp initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $18.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,689 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loews Corp added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06. The stock is now traded at around $186.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loews Corp added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 56.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $104.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loews Corp added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $262.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Loews Corp added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $132.09, with an estimated average price of $115.43. The stock is now traded at around $150.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.