Loews Corp Buys Fiserv Inc, CME Group Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells HCA Healthcare Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Facebook Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: CME +1.72% ABBV -0.16% APD +0.27% KEYS -1.56% FISV +0.54% KMX -1.42% DHR -1.32% ILMN -2.09% DSGX -2.04% VRT -0.44%

New York, NY, based Investment company Loews Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, CME Group Inc, AbbVie Inc, CarMax Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells HCA Healthcare Inc, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Facebook Inc, LKQ Corp, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loews Corp. As of 2020Q4, Loews Corp owns 55 stocks with a total value of $9.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LOEWS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/loews+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LOEWS CORP
  1. CNA Financial Corp (CNA) - 243,214,203 shares, 95.37% of the total portfolio.
  2. General Electric Co (GE) - 3,000,000 shares, 0.33% of the total portfolio.
  3. Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 440,000 shares, 0.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 195,000 shares, 0.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.00%
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 380,000 shares, 0.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Loews Corp initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $110.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Loews Corp initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.44 and $100.46, with an estimated average price of $93.78. The stock is now traded at around $124.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Loews Corp initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $242.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Loews Corp initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $492.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)

Loews Corp initiated holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $56.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Loews Corp initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $18.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,689 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Loews Corp added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06. The stock is now traded at around $186.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Loews Corp added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 56.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $104.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Loews Corp added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $262.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Loews Corp added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $132.09, with an estimated average price of $115.43. The stock is now traded at around $150.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.



