Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys Boeing Co, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Investment company Pointe Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Boeing Co, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Ford Motor Co, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pointe Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Pointe Capital Management LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BA, VUG, VTV, SCHW, ETN, IYG, XLF, CTVA, DOV, ESPO, IWR, BXMX,

BA, VUG, VTV, SCHW, ETN, IYG, XLF, CTVA, DOV, ESPO, IWR, BXMX, Added Positions: VCSH, BLW, VT, IWM, BNDX, IWD, COP, DLTR, LYB, CMCSA, CSCO, VTI,

VCSH, BLW, VT, IWM, BNDX, IWD, COP, DLTR, LYB, CMCSA, CSCO, VTI, Reduced Positions: EFAV, AMLP, EFA, AAPL, MSFT, TXN, BRK.B, MA, AMJ, MUB, MPLX, NFLX, MDLZ, UNP, NFJ, ETY, EPD, ORLY, DHR, VYM, LOW, ET, LEN, ODFL, NEE, IWN, AMP, AMZN, GOOG, EXG, CCI, MMP, TJX, MDT, NZF, V, UNH, PSXP, BSV, ABT, LIN, LLY, QCOM, CMS, CFG, GE, GOOGL, ORCL, RTX, PAA, ZBH, WMB, ETJ, CVS, BKR, USB, KMB, IWF, CB, ADM, CSQ, OKE, FTV, ICE, C, HACK, GLD, KMF, EVG, KYN, IAE, OTIS, DSL, BAC, SRE, COF, CVX, GS, PM, MRK, BOE, NVS, EVV, MIY,

EFAV, AMLP, EFA, AAPL, MSFT, TXN, BRK.B, MA, AMJ, MUB, MPLX, NFLX, MDLZ, UNP, NFJ, ETY, EPD, ORLY, DHR, VYM, LOW, ET, LEN, ODFL, NEE, IWN, AMP, AMZN, GOOG, EXG, CCI, MMP, TJX, MDT, NZF, V, UNH, PSXP, BSV, ABT, LIN, LLY, QCOM, CMS, CFG, GE, GOOGL, ORCL, RTX, PAA, ZBH, WMB, ETJ, CVS, BKR, USB, KMB, IWF, CB, ADM, CSQ, OKE, FTV, ICE, C, HACK, GLD, KMF, EVG, KYN, IAE, OTIS, DSL, BAC, SRE, COF, CVX, GS, PM, MRK, BOE, NVS, EVV, MIY, Sold Out: F, HUBB, APD, CAG, IGD, VNT,

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 121,596 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 69,178 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 19,535 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.53% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 52,004 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 64,137 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%

Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $214.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $268.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $124.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,411 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.060100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9. The stock is now traded at around $161.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,597 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pointe Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.49%. The purchase prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.818200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.4.

Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Hubbell Inc. The sale prices were between $137.51 and $164.14, with an estimated average price of $153.6.

Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41.

Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $34.38 and $38.01, with an estimated average price of $36.28.

Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit. The sale prices were between $4.62 and $5.28, with an estimated average price of $5.04.

Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.