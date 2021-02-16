Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. Buys International Business Machines Corp, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Expedia Group Inc, CSX Corp, Western Midstream Partners LP

Investment company Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys International Business Machines Corp, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Workhorse Group Inc, Emerson Electric Co, sells Expedia Group Inc, CSX Corp, Western Midstream Partners LP, Accenture PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. owns 77 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,213 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 32,708 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,771 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 30,240 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 62,307 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.54 and $108.63, with an estimated average price of $81.9. The stock is now traded at around $129.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 7,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $202.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.38 and $28.87, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $34.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.51. The stock is now traded at around $85.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $209.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 367.00%. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $119.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 19,866 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $177.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 41.08%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.02.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.33.

Charter Research & Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $7.63 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $11.54.