X-Square Capital, LLC Buys Assured Guaranty, Alibaba Group Holding, Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares, Sells Evertec Inc, United States Gasoline Fund LP, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Investment company X-Square Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Assured Guaranty, Alibaba Group Holding, Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares, United Rentals Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, sells Evertec Inc, United States Gasoline Fund LP, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Calavo Growers Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, X-Square Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, X-Square Capital, LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AGO, FANG, AVO, BX, CVX, TCRR, SOXX, ZBRA, OXY, CMG, UPS, AVEO, PSX, TFC, XOM, LPI, PI, C, IYH, PVAC, SLRX,

AGO, FANG, AVO, BX, CVX, TCRR, SOXX, ZBRA, OXY, CMG, UPS, AVEO, PSX, TFC, XOM, LPI, PI, C, IYH, PVAC, SLRX, Added Positions: BABA, BRZU, URI, NIO, ERX, AAPL, MELI, DPZ, TGT, COTY, WMT, MSFT, SPY, MKTX, NVDA, MCD, JPM, VLO, TEVA, AMD, KO, BAC, SBUX, PHM, VCIT, ITB, FAS, SHOP, HRTX, MO, SPXL, HACK, AMGN, COST, FAST, LEN, GRMN, ALLY, GD, GM, DG, PM, HD, JNJ, LMT, PFE,

BABA, BRZU, URI, NIO, ERX, AAPL, MELI, DPZ, TGT, COTY, WMT, MSFT, SPY, MKTX, NVDA, MCD, JPM, VLO, TEVA, AMD, KO, BAC, SBUX, PHM, VCIT, ITB, FAS, SHOP, HRTX, MO, SPXL, HACK, AMGN, COST, FAST, LEN, GRMN, ALLY, GD, GM, DG, PM, HD, JNJ, LMT, PFE, Reduced Positions: EVTC, CVGW, FB, AGG, GOOG, GDX, LCI, PG, AMZN, SOXL, BHC, TJX, WB, PYPL, XLE, SIL, SIEN, SAN,

EVTC, CVGW, FB, AGG, GOOG, GDX, LCI, PG, AMZN, SOXL, BHC, TJX, WB, PYPL, XLE, SIL, SIEN, SAN, Sold Out: UGA, EWZ, ELS, IBM, AXP, PEP, ZAGG,

For the details of X-Square Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/x-square+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

OFG Bancorp (OFG) - 1,490,612 shares, 14.94% of the total portfolio. First BanCorp (FBP) - 2,024,419 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Popular Inc (BPOP) - 221,472 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 79,245 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% NIO Inc (NIO) - 95,461 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.10%

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 100,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 30,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Mission Produce Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.86 and $15.05, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 94,293 shares as of 2020-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.31. The stock is now traded at around $70.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 19,107 shares as of 2020-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $93.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 12,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 32,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 149.84%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $271.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 13,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares by 220.11%. The purchase prices were between $61.69 and $121.49, with an estimated average price of $89.66. The stock is now traded at around $107.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 20,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 193.37%. The purchase prices were between $170.73 and $246.75, with an estimated average price of $211.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 10,658 shares as of 2020-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares by 167.59%. The purchase prices were between $7.86 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 55,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 25.25%. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87. The stock is now traded at around $1943.555500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in United States Gasoline Fund LP. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $24.31, with an estimated average price of $20.87.

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $32.14.

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $61.65.

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89.

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9.

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.16.