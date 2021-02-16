New Harbor Financial Group, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Templeton Global Income Fund, SolarEdge Technologies Inc

Leominster, MA, based Investment company New Harbor Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Templeton Global Income Fund, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Middlesex Water Co, Franco-Nevada Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Harbor Financial Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, New Harbor Financial Group, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GDX, EEM, SPDN, BIL, CEF, GDXJ, SPTS, SIL, PSLV, SPEM, PHYS,
- Added Positions: XLE, HL,
- Sold Out: SHY, GIM, SEDG, MSEX, FNV, EGO, UNP, NGD, XOM, GE, AAPL, SLB, CVX, PG, CI, HAIN, GLD, PEP, SPG, FBHS, TOT, VZ, BRK.B, BAC, SE, UUP, AEM, TIP, ABB, IWD, PCY, VIG, IFN, EPI, IEZ, VUG, NTTYY, GOOGL, GPL, AMGN, PEG, NFLX, GOOG, TWTR, ISRG, VTI, GILD, JPM, EXK, EOG, IJH, SCX, MXIM, SLV, ALK, RGLD, EWZ, EIDO, CDE, AMLP, LITE, VSS, T, FSM, AXU, NTR, VIAV, MSFT, KR, SRE, CMG, SWIR, MRK, MCK, VGZ, NG, SPWR, C, VLO, WPG, F, UEC, WATT,
For the details of New Harbor Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+harbor+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of New Harbor Financial Group, LLC
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 300 shares, 16.99% of the total portfolio.
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 1,103,389 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 563,257 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.3%. The holding were 1,103,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.47%. The holding were 563,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares. The purchase prices were between $18.42 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.489200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.6%. The holding were 1,296,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 125,346 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $19.52, with an estimated average price of $18.61. The stock is now traded at around $18.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 410,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 72,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 42838.46%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.59%. The holding were 558,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Hecla Mining Co (HL)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Hecla Mining Co by 42.63%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $6.65, with an estimated average price of $5.33. The stock is now traded at around $6.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.Sold Out: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.13 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $5.33.Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $206.37 and $324.09, with an estimated average price of $276.81.Sold Out: Middlesex Water Co (MSEX)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Middlesex Water Co. The sale prices were between $62.94 and $74.58, with an estimated average price of $69.24.Sold Out: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83.Sold Out: Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO)
New Harbor Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Eldorado Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $10.52 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $12.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of New Harbor Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:
