Capital Square, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, American Tower Corp, Sells Jernigan Capital Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, General Dynamics Corp

Investment company Capital Square, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, American Tower Corp, National Retail Properties Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Jernigan Capital Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, General Dynamics Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Square, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Capital Square, LLC owns 148 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BND, BSV, AMT, NNN, TSN, HTA, ELS, C, CSTR, LAND, USB, AON, COST, DG, XLK, UDR, U, DIS, FTCS, AIV, OPK,

BND, BSV, AMT, NNN, TSN, HTA, ELS, C, CSTR, LAND, USB, AON, COST, DG, XLK, UDR, U, DIS, FTCS, AIV, OPK, Added Positions: IVW, INTC, DLR, IJT, IWP, SCHD, IRM, AIRC, VBR, JPM, BAC, VOE, AVB, NRZ, XLF, NLY, RTX, IJJ, DUK, CCL, AAPL, PFE, SUM, IVV, KO, CIM, BA, VZ, AGNC, MDT, CMCSA, SPYV,

IVW, INTC, DLR, IJT, IWP, SCHD, IRM, AIRC, VBR, JPM, BAC, VOE, AVB, NRZ, XLF, NLY, RTX, IJJ, DUK, CCL, AAPL, PFE, SUM, IVV, KO, CIM, BA, VZ, AGNC, MDT, CMCSA, SPYV, Reduced Positions: CSCO, STOR, VER, CWB, LUMN, STAG, PAGP, DIA, APTS, ROL, MFA, KMI, MSFT, BRK.B, T, CONE, CORR, O, BRX, FPI, VTR, WPC, DAL, IVR, XLE, CTT, AMZN, BG, LYB, GDV, OHI, XOM, ESS, UBER, SNR, MMM, AROC, IEMG, IEFA, AFL, BMY, LADR, LMRK, FIS, HY, LMT, GOOG, CTRE, CAT, JNJ, FB, FVD, FBHS, IWN, RF,

CSCO, STOR, VER, CWB, LUMN, STAG, PAGP, DIA, APTS, ROL, MFA, KMI, MSFT, BRK.B, T, CONE, CORR, O, BRX, FPI, VTR, WPC, DAL, IVR, XLE, CTT, AMZN, BG, LYB, GDV, OHI, XOM, ESS, UBER, SNR, MMM, AROC, IEMG, IEFA, AFL, BMY, LADR, LMRK, FIS, HY, LMT, GOOG, CTRE, CAT, JNJ, FB, FVD, FBHS, IWN, RF, Sold Out: JCAP, MINT, GD, PEP, WY, SSP, DOC, AXP, TRDX,

For the details of Capital Square, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+square%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 49,303 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 989 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 35,665 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. New Position STORE Capital Corp (STOR) - 92,195 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.12% VEREIT Inc (VER) - 79,654 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.26%

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $86.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 35,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 32,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $224.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 5,611 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 29,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.26. The stock is now traded at around $65.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 8,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $28.18, with an estimated average price of $26.38. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.215900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 15,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 237.64%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 20,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 39.69%. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.94. The stock is now traded at around $136.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 14,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.577100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,406 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $67.420100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,768 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Jernigan Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $17.13 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $17.21.

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31.

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.16.

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $27.29 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $30.1.

Capital Square, LLC sold out a holding in The E W Scripps Co. The sale prices were between $9.08 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $12.31.