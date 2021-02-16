Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC Buys Credit Acceptance Corp, Sells Antero Midstream Corp, CDK Global Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Credit Acceptance Corp, sells Antero Midstream Corp, CDK Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: CACC, AON, UNH, MCO,

CACC, AON, UNH, MCO, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, AM, BRK.B, SCHW, RJF, DLTR, RYAAY, FB,

GOOGL, AM, BRK.B, SCHW, RJF, DLTR, RYAAY, FB, Sold Out: CDK,