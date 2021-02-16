Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC Buys Credit Acceptance Corp, Sells Antero Midstream Corp, CDK Global Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Credit Acceptance Corp, sells Antero Midstream Corp, CDK Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: CACC, AON, UNH, MCO,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, AM, BRK.B, SCHW, RJF, DLTR, RYAAY, FB,
- Sold Out: CDK,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,395,538 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93%
- Aon PLC (AON) - 1,497,634 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.15%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 2,228,522 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 1,622,176 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
- Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 771,135 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp by 221.14%. The purchase prices were between $288.29 and $356.44, with an estimated average price of $326.3. The stock is now traded at around $356.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 455,362 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)
Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $42.35 and $52, with an estimated average price of $47.49.
