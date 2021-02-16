>
Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC Buys Credit Acceptance Corp, Sells Antero Midstream Corp, CDK Global Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: CACC +1.36% CDK -1.66%

New York, NY, based Investment company Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Credit Acceptance Corp, sells Antero Midstream Corp, CDK Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Glenn Greenberg's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glenn+greenberg/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Glenn Greenberg
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,395,538 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93%
  2. Aon PLC (AON) - 1,497,634 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.15%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 2,228,522 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  4. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 1,622,176 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
  5. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 771,135 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
Added: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)
Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp by 221.14%. The purchase prices were between $288.29 and $356.44, with an estimated average price of $326.3. The stock is now traded at around $356.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 455,362 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)
Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $42.35 and $52, with an estimated average price of $47.49.

Here is the complete portfolio of Glenn Greenberg. Also check out:

1. Glenn Greenberg's Undervalued Stocks

2. Glenn Greenberg's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Glenn Greenberg's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Glenn Greenberg keeps buying

