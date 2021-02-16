Oppenheimer & Close, LLC Buys Eastern Bankshares Inc, Salisbury Bancorp Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Oppenheimer & Close, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Eastern Bankshares Inc, Salisbury Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oppenheimer & Close, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Oppenheimer & Close, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EBC, SAL,

EBC, SAL, Added Positions: SMHI, HURC,

SMHI, HURC, Reduced Positions: GLW, CKH, GLD, CSCO, HL, PAAS, SILV, LPG, KL, AEM, KGC, AGI, NEM, SAND, EMX,

For the details of Oppenheimer & Close, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oppenheimer+%26+close%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 57,800 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03% BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) - 549,810 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) - 539,442 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% Corning Inc (GLW) - 166,155 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.2% SEACOR Holdings Inc (CKH) - 126,211 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.09%

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 216,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in Salisbury Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.131300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,921 shares as of 2020-12-31.