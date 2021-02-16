Sc China Holding Ltd Buys DouYu International Holdings, Airbnb Inc, Sells Cango Inc, MOGU Inc

N/a, K3, based Investment company Sc China Holding Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys DouYu International Holdings, Airbnb Inc, sells Cango Inc, MOGU Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sc China Holding Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Sc China Holding Ltd owns 14 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DOYU, ABNB,

DOYU, ABNB, Reduced Positions: CANG, COE,

CANG, COE, Sold Out: MOGU,

Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 2,631,578 shares, 39.25% of the total portfolio. KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 3,000,000 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio. Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 3,300,000 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 1,039,108 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) - 1,127,934 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio.

Sc China Holding Ltd initiated holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $18.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,559,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sc China Holding Ltd initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $213.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 32,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sc China Holding Ltd sold out a holding in MOGU Inc. The sale prices were between $2.17 and $3.23, with an estimated average price of $2.52.