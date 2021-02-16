Estabrook Capital Management Buys Viatris Inc, General Electric Co, AbbVie Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Navigator Holdings, Otis Worldwide Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Estabrook Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, General Electric Co, AbbVie Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells NextEra Energy Inc, Navigator Holdings, Otis Worldwide Corp, NOV Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Estabrook Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Estabrook Capital Management owns 294 stocks with a total value of $600 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Estabrook Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/estabrook+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 259,955 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 251,430 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 229,720 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 55,924 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 95,767 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 146,666 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35. The stock is now traded at around $481.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $57.14, with an estimated average price of $50.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 73 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in General Electric Co by 97.46%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 174,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $104.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,224 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 65.20%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,771 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $46.84, with an estimated average price of $39.66. The stock is now traded at around $45.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in General Motors Co by 21.83%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $53.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,663 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 38.24%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $274.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $11.35.

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $25.28.

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $120.99 and $133.21, with an estimated average price of $127.05.

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $25.46.

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $27.54 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $28.38.

Estabrook Capital Management sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.38.