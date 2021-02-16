Okabena Investment Services Inc Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Global Payments Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Mastercard Inc

Investment company Okabena Investment Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Global Payments Inc, Open Lending Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Mastercard Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Tradeweb Markets Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Okabena Investment Services Inc. As of 2020Q4, Okabena Investment Services Inc owns 73 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LPRO, FNF, LB, UNH, EXPE, LYV, CVNA, NFLX,

LPRO, FNF, LB, UNH, EXPE, LYV, CVNA, NFLX, Added Positions: VEU, VWO, GPN, ADP, SPY, KKR, V, LKQ, VICI, FB, STX, TRN, C, ORLY,

VEU, VWO, GPN, ADP, SPY, KKR, V, LKQ, VICI, FB, STX, TRN, C, ORLY, Reduced Positions: VOO, DIS, AMZN, CHTR, MSFT, IHG, PYPL, USB, JD, JPM, BTI, HLT, MCO, BUD, SBUX, GOOG, AXP, ZBRA, CP, PG, CLX, PM, SHOP, CNI, UL, COUP, BND, EMLP,

VOO, DIS, AMZN, CHTR, MSFT, IHG, PYPL, USB, JD, JPM, BTI, HLT, MCO, BUD, SBUX, GOOG, AXP, ZBRA, CP, PG, CLX, PM, SHOP, CNI, UL, COUP, BND, EMLP, Sold Out: VT, MA, DAR, TW, BSX, TSCO, DHR, BABA, LVS, BKNG, HUM, TDG,

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 566,493 shares, 20.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 256.94% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 313,910 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.00% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 112,943 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 55,595 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 16,179 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.91%

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $34.96, with an estimated average price of $29.11. The stock is now traded at around $39.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 61,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.29 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 51,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $48.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 49,907 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $324.263600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.02. The stock is now traded at around $147.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 8,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.8 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $63.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 15,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 256.94%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $62.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.45%. The holding were 566,493 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.00%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 313,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 239.29%. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6. The stock is now traded at around $195.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 14,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 169.24%. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $166.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 14,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $393.013000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $37.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 33,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $36.82 and $58.88, with an estimated average price of $47.95.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $54.48 and $68.37, with an estimated average price of $60.48.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $128.42 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $139.9.