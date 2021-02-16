Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Ovintiv Inc, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, GCI Liberty Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc

Investment company Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Ovintiv Inc, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc, The E W Scripps Co, sells Wells Fargo, GCI Liberty Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Liberty Global PLC, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: OVV, NXRT, SSP,
- Added Positions: LBRDK, ETM, LSXMA, ALJJ, LEE,
- Reduced Positions: WFC, JEF, LBTYK, USB, LMB, TDW, DSKE, VRS, BRK.B, LILA, UNVR, SPB, APA, LILAK, USAP, GOOG, PATI, LTRPA, LORL, AE, SSY, GLRE, BP, MSFT, T, AWX, FWONK, WYND, LYV, DIS,
- Sold Out: GLIBA, STNG, CTG, RAIL,
These are the top 5 holdings of WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 211,677 shares, 23.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 221,721 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,087 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,202 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio.
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 269,825 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.1%
Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.56 and $45.9, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)
Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.75 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The E W Scripps Co (SSP)
Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in The E W Scripps Co. The purchase prices were between $9.08 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $12.31. The stock is now traded at around $17.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 77.06%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 35,831 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)
Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.Sold Out: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)
Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $11.06.Sold Out: Computer Task Group Inc (CTG)
Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Computer Task Group Inc. The sale prices were between $4.7 and $7.24, with an estimated average price of $6.04.Sold Out: FreightCar America Inc (RAIL)
Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in FreightCar America Inc. The sale prices were between $1.36 and $3.21, with an estimated average price of $2.19.
