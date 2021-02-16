>
Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Ovintiv Inc, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, GCI Liberty Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: LBRDK +0.52% NXRT +4.04% OVV +4.63% SSP -0.8% GLIBA +0% STNG +1.82% CTG +3.59% RAIL -3.29%

Investment company Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Ovintiv Inc, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc, The E W Scripps Co, sells Wells Fargo, GCI Liberty Inc, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Liberty Global PLC, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wittenberg+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 211,677 shares, 23.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 221,721 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,087 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,202 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio.
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 269,825 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.1%
New Purchase: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT)

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.56 and $45.9, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.75 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The E W Scripps Co (SSP)

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in The E W Scripps Co. The purchase prices were between $9.08 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $12.31. The stock is now traded at around $17.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 77.06%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 35,831 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Sold Out: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $11.06.

Sold Out: Computer Task Group Inc (CTG)

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Computer Task Group Inc. The sale prices were between $4.7 and $7.24, with an estimated average price of $6.04.

Sold Out: FreightCar America Inc (RAIL)

Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in FreightCar America Inc. The sale prices were between $1.36 and $3.21, with an estimated average price of $2.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC..

