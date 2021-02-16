Systematic Financial Management Lp Buys KB Home, Investors Bancorp Inc, Stride Inc, Sells Entegris Inc, Visteon Corp, Brooks Automation Inc

Teaneck, NJ, based Investment company Systematic Financial Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys KB Home, Investors Bancorp Inc, Stride Inc, Exelixis Inc, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, sells Entegris Inc, Visteon Corp, Brooks Automation Inc, Omnicell Inc, BioTelemetry Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Systematic Financial Management Lp. As of 2020Q4, Systematic Financial Management Lp owns 248 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ISBC, HLX, MKL, ALSN,

ISBC, HLX, MKL, ALSN, Added Positions: KBH, LRN, EXEL, PII, PHM, COHR, DOC, HNI, DOOR, RE, PFS, UMPQ, MGY, LDL, GLT, CMC, SIMO, BDSI, LNC, SILC, STL, TRST, FREE, CFG, HUN, LBAI, POR, FFIV, MSGS, CW, SIC, PNW, OCFC, BHLB, CIEN, ARE, ZION, RL, RJF, SBNY, TPR, SWKS, PDM, PRGO, NVT, NNN, MAS, LEA, LH, LHX, KLAC, KEY, HST, FRC, DHI, AIZ, DOX,

KBH, LRN, EXEL, PII, PHM, COHR, DOC, HNI, DOOR, RE, PFS, UMPQ, MGY, LDL, GLT, CMC, SIMO, BDSI, LNC, SILC, STL, TRST, FREE, CFG, HUN, LBAI, POR, FFIV, MSGS, CW, SIC, PNW, OCFC, BHLB, CIEN, ARE, ZION, RL, RJF, SBNY, TPR, SWKS, PDM, PRGO, NVT, NNN, MAS, LEA, LH, LHX, KLAC, KEY, HST, FRC, DHI, AIZ, DOX, Reduced Positions: ENTG, VC, BRKS, OMCL, DRH, FIX, TTEK, OLED, ASGN, AEO, EME, CHDN, DECK, QRVO, AMN, CHCT, MXL, HEAR, KBR, PRGS, RBC, AJRD, AIMC, CUB, MCFT, MKSI, NWE, NX, AMWD, KNL, MEI, MSGN, URBN, ANF, BDN, CMCO, FCNCA, ICFI, JAZZ, SIGI, AYI, AXTI, COHU, FL, HELE, KVHI, MX, MLR, PGTI, PIPR, SHOO, SF, BPRN, TSE, UCBI, WAL, CCRN, DCOM, PLOW, EHC, FCBC, FRME, GNTX, ROCK, HSII, KALU, LZB, ORI, ONTO, OSUR, OC, PRFT, SBRA, SASR, VSH, WAFD, WSM, ANGO, APLE, AUB, CCF, GENC, GVA, HIBB, HOPE, IWN, FSTR, LYTS, MSGE, MDC, NOMD, PBCT, SCHN, USCR, UBSI, UFCS, WASH, WBS, ALXN, DAN, FANG, DKS, HP, MLHR, IIVI, NPTN, NMRK, INN,

ENTG, VC, BRKS, OMCL, DRH, FIX, TTEK, OLED, ASGN, AEO, EME, CHDN, DECK, QRVO, AMN, CHCT, MXL, HEAR, KBR, PRGS, RBC, AJRD, AIMC, CUB, MCFT, MKSI, NWE, NX, AMWD, KNL, MEI, MSGN, URBN, ANF, BDN, CMCO, FCNCA, ICFI, JAZZ, SIGI, AYI, AXTI, COHU, FL, HELE, KVHI, MX, MLR, PGTI, PIPR, SHOO, SF, BPRN, TSE, UCBI, WAL, CCRN, DCOM, PLOW, EHC, FCBC, FRME, GNTX, ROCK, HSII, KALU, LZB, ORI, ONTO, OSUR, OC, PRFT, SBRA, SASR, VSH, WAFD, WSM, ANGO, APLE, AUB, CCF, GENC, GVA, HIBB, HOPE, IWN, FSTR, LYTS, MSGE, MDC, NOMD, PBCT, SCHN, USCR, UBSI, UFCS, WASH, WBS, ALXN, DAN, FANG, DKS, HP, MLHR, IIVI, NPTN, NMRK, INN, Sold Out: BEAT, INTC, DAL, OXY,

First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) - 97,254 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% NorthWestern Corp (NWE) - 651,331 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49% Cohu Inc (COHU) - 849,545 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09% Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 188,733 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87% Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 628,999 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%

Systematic Financial Management Lp initiated holding in Investors Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $9.16. The stock is now traded at around $12.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 603,422 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Systematic Financial Management Lp initiated holding in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.35 and $4.4, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 828,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Systematic Financial Management Lp initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $932.8 and $1068.74, with an estimated average price of $997.31. The stock is now traded at around $1083.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 329 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Systematic Financial Management Lp initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.68 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $40.3. The stock is now traded at around $42.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Systematic Financial Management Lp added to a holding in KB Home by 109.83%. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $41.45, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $42.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 481,233 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Systematic Financial Management Lp added to a holding in Stride Inc by 68.80%. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 545,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Systematic Financial Management Lp added to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 37.42%. The purchase prices were between $18.39 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $20.88. The stock is now traded at around $21.837000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 651,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Systematic Financial Management Lp added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 51.34%. The purchase prices were between $89.19 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.71. The stock is now traded at around $121.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 95,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Systematic Financial Management Lp added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 49.72%. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $47.155500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 178,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Systematic Financial Management Lp added to a holding in HNI Corp by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $35.99. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 255,206 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Systematic Financial Management Lp sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $40.17 and $72.22, with an estimated average price of $52.46.

Systematic Financial Management Lp sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.

Systematic Financial Management Lp sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Systematic Financial Management Lp sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.78.