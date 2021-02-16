Retirement Capital Strategies Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Retirement Capital Strategies (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Capital Strategies. As of 2020Q4, Retirement Capital Strategies owns 41 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ARKG, ARKK, PBW, STIP,

ARKG, ARKK, PBW, STIP, Added Positions: BND, VTI, TIP, ICLN, CDNS, IBUY, AAPL,

BND, VTI, TIP, ICLN, CDNS, IBUY, AAPL, Reduced Positions: VOO, ITB, MSFT, BNDX, VGSH, ESGU, IGV, XLV, SOXX,

VOO, ITB, MSFT, BNDX, VGSH, ESGU, IGV, XLV, SOXX, Sold Out: VGLT, VGIT, VCR, EDV, SUSA, NFLX, IVV, SHV, NSC, AQMS,

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 415,764 shares, 25.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 214.27% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 43,633 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.81% iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 511,427 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,364 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 49,795 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 308.29%

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $110.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 73,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $156.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 34,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.54 and $108.63, with an estimated average price of $81.9. The stock is now traded at around $129.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 13,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,516 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 214.27%. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $86.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.13%. The holding were 415,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 308.29%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $207.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 49,795 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 67.35%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 55,555 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 345.60%. The purchase prices were between $105.32 and $136.43, with an estimated average price of $117.44. The stock is now traded at around $146.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 8,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.69 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $96.78.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $229.12 and $275.61, with an estimated average price of $254.59.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $148.97 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $153.29.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65.