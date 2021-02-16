Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC Buys SL Green Realty Corp, Vornado Realty Trust, The Middleby Corp, Sells Clearway Energy Inc, Norbord Inc, Ingevity Corp

Investment company Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SL Green Realty Corp, Vornado Realty Trust, The Middleby Corp, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, PROG Holdings Inc, sells Clearway Energy Inc, Norbord Inc, Ingevity Corp, Rush Enterprises Inc, Clearway Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SLG, VNO, MIDD, SBRA, PRG, FE,

SLG, VNO, MIDD, SBRA, PRG, FE, Added Positions: VMC, BHC, ATI, VSH,

VMC, BHC, ATI, VSH, Reduced Positions: CWEN, BLDR, CSTM, PCG, MGP, DHI, BWXT,

CWEN, BLDR, CSTM, PCG, MGP, DHI, BWXT, Sold Out: OSB, NGVT, RUSHA, CWEN.A,

Constellium SE (CSTM) - 875,152 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.74% Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 250,327 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.96% Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) - 491,058 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.52% Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 487,700 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.93% PG&E Corp (PCG) - 779,700 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34%

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $65.76, with an estimated average price of $55.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.64%. The holding were 150,994 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $30.2 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $36.55. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 230,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $93.72 and $139.02, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $134.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.16 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.98. The stock is now traded at around $17.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.91%. The holding were 474,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.29 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $51.64. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 140,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $31.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.32%. The holding were 242,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 41.69%. The purchase prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $161.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.176100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 487,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC added to a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc by 30.29%. The purchase prices were between $8.27 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $12.76. The stock is now traded at around $18.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 430,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $30.22 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ingevity Corp. The sale prices were between $52.93 and $75.73, with an estimated average price of $65.36.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rush Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $34.83 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $38.51.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.28 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.99.