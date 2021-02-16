Roanoke Asset Management Corp Buys Boeing Co, Nucor Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Intel Corp, AT&T Inc

Investment company Roanoke Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Boeing Co, Nucor Corp, Apple Inc, VF Corp, 8x8 Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Intel Corp, AT&T Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roanoke Asset Management Corp. As of 2020Q4, Roanoke Asset Management Corp owns 87 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NUE, EGHT, AEP, IWO,

NUE, EGHT, AEP, IWO, Added Positions: BA, AMAT, AAPL, VFC, PXD, VZ, STZ, KO, EPD, SBUX, CSCO, MS, SPY,

BA, AMAT, AAPL, VFC, PXD, VZ, STZ, KO, EPD, SBUX, CSCO, MS, SPY, Reduced Positions: ORCL, INTC, MA, T, WMB, GSK, PYPL, CVS, FB, HD, EOG, IBM, VNT, LRCX, CNQ, ATVI, ABT, NEE, LLY, SWKS, UNH, DIS, EPAY, AMGN, OLLI, XOM, CMG, ALRM,

ORCL, INTC, MA, T, WMB, GSK, PYPL, CVS, FB, HD, EOG, IBM, VNT, LRCX, CNQ, ATVI, ABT, NEE, LLY, SWKS, UNH, DIS, EPAY, AMGN, OLLI, XOM, CMG, ALRM, Sold Out: WFC, ED,

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 55,547 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 51,365 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 57,721 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 29,915 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 51,960 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.04 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in 8x8 Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $34.7, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $78.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $329.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 839 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $214.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in VF Corp by 111.49%. The purchase prices were between $67.2 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $80.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 112.28%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $54.064900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 38.94%. The purchase prices were between $77.34 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $97.42. The stock is now traded at around $136.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 71.93%. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79. The stock is now traded at around $231.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $69.65 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $77.66.