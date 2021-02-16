Wasatch Advisors Inc Buys Terminix Global Holdings Inc, CyberArk Software, Open Lending Corp, Sells 51job Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Planet Fitness Inc

Salt Lake City, UT, based Investment company Wasatch Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Terminix Global Holdings Inc, CyberArk Software, Open Lending Corp, HealthEquity Inc, Medpace Holdings Inc, sells 51job Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Planet Fitness Inc, Insulet Corp, Heico Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Wasatch Advisors Inc owns 250 stocks with a total value of $20.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: STEP, LSPD, TRS, NKTX, EEM, CERS, EPC, USAT, UNM, HYFM, ACCO, ALG, HCCI, ALTA, THS, AMOT, CHEF, SRI, VIAO, PAYA, MX, LUNA, AOUT, STRL, CFII, KIM, CIEN, ALK, TAL, MCHI,

CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) - 3,374,261 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.34% Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 2,780,562 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47% Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 6,057,256 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Globant SA (GLOB) - 2,009,350 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.01% Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) - 2,853,071 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.72%

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $46.45. The stock is now traded at around $71.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 535,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in StepStone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 952,204 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in TriMas Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 879,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Nkarta Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $75.62, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 426,456 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in Cerus Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $6.56. The stock is now traded at around $7.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,960,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc by 787.94%. The purchase prices were between $40.91 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $48.38. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,975,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 29.34%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $163.96, with an estimated average price of $116.46. The stock is now traded at around $153.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 3,374,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 53.29%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $34.96, with an estimated average price of $29.11. The stock is now traded at around $39.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 9,882,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 33.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.41 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $62.36. The stock is now traded at around $86.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,319,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in Medpace Holdings Inc by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $109.38 and $149.19, with an estimated average price of $126.23. The stock is now traded at around $160.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,840,994 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc added to a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc by 340.78%. The purchase prices were between $11.09 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $13.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,672,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in 51job Inc. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $72.17.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $215.97 and $265.89, with an estimated average price of $248.27.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $115.57 and $175.73, with an estimated average price of $130.35.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Model N Inc. The sale prices were between $30.96 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $34.62.

Wasatch Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $46.78 and $56.1, with an estimated average price of $52.64.