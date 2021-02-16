Roosevelt Investment Group Inc Buys Marriott International Inc, Celanese Corp, PVH Corp, Sells Pfizer Inc, Facebook Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Roosevelt Investment Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Marriott International Inc, Celanese Corp, PVH Corp, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Carrier Global Corp, sells Pfizer Inc, Facebook Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Unilever NV, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. As of 2020Q4, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc owns 213 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,458,687 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 546,524 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 249,590 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,944 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.49% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 272,473 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $129.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 67,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.71 and $53.59, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 38,188 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $60.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,956 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Celanese Corp by 66.98%. The purchase prices were between $108.25 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $124.63. The stock is now traded at around $131.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 125,221 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in PVH Corp by 33.29%. The purchase prices were between $58.29 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $76.39. The stock is now traded at around $97.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 177,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 33.91%. The purchase prices were between $88.82 and $140.08, with an estimated average price of $112.28. The stock is now traded at around $214.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 127,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 451,709 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 77.06%. The purchase prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 132,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 105.62%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 35,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in Employers Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.51 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $32.31.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $90.02 and $104.72, with an estimated average price of $99.1.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in WisdomTree International Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $43.39 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $47.69.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in EchoStar Corp. The sale prices were between $19.94 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $23.91.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $35.61 and $40.89, with an estimated average price of $38.78.